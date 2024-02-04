Conor McGregor reacts to Renato Moicano's 62-year-old father welcoming a baby in this world

Renato Moicano's unanimous decision win over Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85 was punctuated by a jaw-dropping post-fight interview where he revealed that his 62-year-old father just fathered a baby. In response, Moicano vowed to impregnate his wife once he gets back home. The news drew a response from Conor McGregor.

McGregor took to X/Twitter, where he expressed his astonishment over Moicano Sr. fathering a baby at the age of 62. The post-fight interview ranks among some of the most memorable of the Brazilian's career, as evidenced by drawing even the Irishman's attention.

"Wow! He has a new little baby brother! That’s awesome! Fair play Moiciano Snr hahaha"

At 34 years old, Moicano has experienced something of a resurgence in the MMA scene. His popularity skyrocketed after his 'Money Moicano' post-fight interview at UFC 271, enabling him to find significant success as an MMA content creator on YouTube, which he plugged into his post-fight interview.

However, that was not all Moicano's latest post-fight interview consisted of, as he also labeled polarizing MMA content creator the MMA Guru a 'pig' for predicting a Dober win. Where the Brazilian goes from here is anyone's guess, but with his 35th birthday in May, he is now around the age at which lightweights start to decline.

Check out Renato Moicano's post-fight interview:

"Can I talk to you for a little bit? My father is 62 years old and he had a baby yesterday, so bora papa, eu te amo seu filho da p*ta (let's go dad, I love you, you son of a b*tch)."

Nevertheless, Moicano is currently on a two-fight win streak. His win over Dober was a hard-fought one that saw the Brazilian resort to takedowns and top control, while scoring damage with ground-and-pound. His prior fight, however, was far faster-paced.

Moicano took on kickboxer extraordinaire Brad Riddell, submitting him within a round to send the New Zealander into a long hiatus on Nov. 13, 2022. However, Riddell has since announced his planned octagon return against Thiago Moisés, another Brazilian, on March 16.

Perhaps Riddell and Moicano could cross swords in the future if both men embark on the same trajectory.