You like big steaks, I like big checks - Renato Moicano demands bonus from Dana White in fiery post-fight interview at UFC 271

Renato Moicano scored a second-round submission victory over Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271. The Brazilian then demanded a performance bonus from UFC boss Dana White in his post-fight octagon interview.

Moicano is riding a two-fight win streak, with both wins coming via second-round submission. The 32-year-old wanted his bonus, which he believed is already due.

Renato Moicano also asked fans to follow him on social media and ask for money in his favor. The Brazilian told Daniel Cormier in the post-fight interview:

"Do you know what I like to see? A check performance. Because I should be beating [beat] two guys in less than a minute in couple of fight sago. And they didn't give the money. I have a son to raise. I have tax to pay and I have a life to live okay. So let's go, here in Texas, I know you guys like big stuff like big steak and I like big checks. Big money. Let's go Dana White. Everybody on social media, follow me. Ask for the f***ing money. Moicano wants money."

Watch Moicano's post-fight octagon interview below:

Renato Moicano went looking for a quick submission

Nine of his sixteen career victories have come via submission for Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Renato Moicano. Going into his bout against Alexander Hernandez, Moicano wanted to make quick work of his opponent with a slick submission victory.

However, Renato Moicano was also willing to stand and trade against Alexander Hernandez if the situation demanded. The 32-year old told Combate (h/t Bloody Elbow) in the lead up to UFC 271:

“He has some holes in his game, but I won’t name them. They’re standard ones for guys like him. He’s not that technical and maybe he relies on his power and explosiveness. He waits a lot. I intend to exploit that in our fight. On paper, my jiu-jitsu is better than his, but a fight is not only theory. I’ll have to go out there, take him down and do my thing. He seems to have good wrestling. I’m ready to fight on the feet, too. I’m not just thinking about taking him down. I hope the fight ends in the first round, with a quick sub, but I don’t like to make predictions or rush those things to make them happen. The faster, the better, but winning is what matters.”

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC Español @UFCEspanol FINALIZADOR! @MoicanoUFC acaba con Alex Hernandez en round 2 de esta manera #UFC271 FINALIZADOR! @MoicanoUFC acaba con Alex Hernandez en round 2 de esta manera #UFC271 https://t.co/Jwr6f6Yqkm

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim