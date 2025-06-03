Conor McGregor reacts as Sean O'Malley watches his rematch with Nate Diaz ahead of UFC 316 fight against Merab Dvalishvili

Former UFC bantamweight kingpin Sean O'Malley, revisiting Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2, has sparked a reaction from 'The Notorious.' O'Malley will have a chance to reclaim his lost strap this weekend and exact revenge for his UFC 306 loss when he meets Merab Dvalishvili in a rematch at UFC 316.

'Suga,' who had previously expressed his admiration for McGregor, posted a video of himself watching McGregor's UFC 202 rematch against Diaz on social media.

'The Notorious' and Diaz first locked horns at UFC 196, with the Stockton native securing a Round 2 submission victory. A few months down the line, in their rematch, McGregor exacted revenge via majority decision.

The clip of 'Suga' watching the aforementioned bout was reshared by Championship Rounds on X. The post caught the attention of McGregor, who reacted to it, writing:

"Very excited for this match! @ufc"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Sean O'Malley wants to see Conor McGregor back

During a recent sitdown, Sean O'Malley spoke to Israel Adesanya about how Conor McGregor has influenced him as a fighter and how much he wants McGregor to return and knock someone out. He said:

"I've taken so much f**king inspiration from Conor. Watching his career play out and just the confidence he had to say what he was going to go out there and do, and go out there and do it. I want to see old Conor come back and knock somebody out more than anybody."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

McGregor was slated to fight Michael Chandler last year at UFC 303. However, the Dubliner had to withdraw because of a toe injury. Since then, there has been no official word about his return.

Most recently, 'Iron' called out McGregor to settle their rivalry in 2026. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz, who is eyeing a UFC return, also expressed interest in a trilogy bout with McGregor.

