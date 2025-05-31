Michael Chandler issues final verdict on Conor McGregor's potential UFC return: "I don't need to force it"

Michael Chandler is still interested in facing Conor McGregor in the latter's octagon return. What he has given up on doing, though, is convincing the Irishman to fight again. McGregor has shown no serious signs of returning, and Chandler isn't getting any younger or better, for that matter.
He touched on where he stands with 'The Notorious' in a recent interview with the MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn. It's a tough spot to be in, as the one-time UFC lightweight title challenger has invested so much time and effort into the matchup with McGregor, only for it not to come to fruition.
"It's one of those deals where I'm not losing sleep at night, trying to get the Conor fight, wanting to get the Conor fight. If me and Conor are supposed to fight, and he's supposed to come back, it's gonna happen and I don't need to force it. With that being said, if I'm a betting man, I'm not sure if he comes back. Do I want to fight him? Do I want to finish 'The Ultimate Fighter 31'? Absolutely. So, we'll see."
Unfortunately for Chandler, it's all but certain that McGregor won't fight again. Even UFC CEO Dana White recently claimed that there is no return date in sight for the Irish legend, who is more wrapped up in politics and controversy than training camps. Furthermore, he seems to have substance abuse struggles.
While Chandler is eager to finish their saga, which began with the pair filming 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' as competing coaches a little over two years ago on Feb. 2023. The closest the pair came to fighting was a disastrous UFC 303 booking that ended with McGregor pulling out.
Michael Chandler is on his worst career run
Despite his relative stardom, Michael Chandler hasn't exactly been successful inside the octagon. He's currently 2-5 and has never been on a win streak in the UFC. Furthermore, his only wins in the promotion have been highly questionable, as the first came against Dan Hooker at UFC 257.
While Hooker is a high-level fighter, he was coming off a brutal beating at the hands of Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, 'Iron's' other win came against a massively over-the-hill Tony Ferguson, who was on a three-fight losing streak and on his way to breaking the promotional record for its longest-ever losing streak.