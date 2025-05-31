Michael Chandler issues final verdict on Conor McGregor's potential UFC return: "I don't need to force it"

Michael Chandler is still interested in facing Conor McGregor in the latter's octagon return. What he has given up on doing, though, is convincing the Irishman to fight again. McGregor has shown no serious signs of returning, and Chandler isn't getting any younger or better, for that matter.

Ad

He touched on where he stands with 'The Notorious' in a recent interview with the MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn. It's a tough spot to be in, as the one-time UFC lightweight title challenger has invested so much time and effort into the matchup with McGregor, only for it not to come to fruition.

"It's one of those deals where I'm not losing sleep at night, trying to get the Conor fight, wanting to get the Conor fight. If me and Conor are supposed to fight, and he's supposed to come back, it's gonna happen and I don't need to force it. With that being said, if I'm a betting man, I'm not sure if he comes back. Do I want to fight him? Do I want to finish 'The Ultimate Fighter 31'? Absolutely. So, we'll see."

Ad

Trending

Check out Michael Chandler's feelings on fighting Conor McGregor (6:04):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Unfortunately for Chandler, it's all but certain that McGregor won't fight again. Even UFC CEO Dana White recently claimed that there is no return date in sight for the Irish legend, who is more wrapped up in politics and controversy than training camps. Furthermore, he seems to have substance abuse struggles.

While Chandler is eager to finish their saga, which began with the pair filming 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' as competing coaches a little over two years ago on Feb. 2023. The closest the pair came to fighting was a disastrous UFC 303 booking that ended with McGregor pulling out.

Ad

Michael Chandler is on his worst career run

Despite his relative stardom, Michael Chandler hasn't exactly been successful inside the octagon. He's currently 2-5 and has never been on a win streak in the UFC. Furthermore, his only wins in the promotion have been highly questionable, as the first came against Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

Expand Tweet

While Hooker is a high-level fighter, he was coming off a brutal beating at the hands of Dustin Poirier. Meanwhile, 'Iron's' other win came against a massively over-the-hill Tony Ferguson, who was on a three-fight losing streak and on his way to breaking the promotional record for its longest-ever losing streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.