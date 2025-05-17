Dana White issues latest update on Conor McGregor's potential return timeline days after the Irishman hinted at comeback

Conor McGregor's UFC future is seemingly slipping further into the shadows. On top of that, UFC CEO Dana White might have just shut the door on his potential return a little tighter.
The former two-division champion hasn’t set foot inside the octagon since July 2021. He was expected to return at UFC 303 in a blockbuster clash with Michael Chandler. But a broken toe derailed that plan just days before the first press conference for the fight.
Since then, McGregor has hinted towards retirement, choosing instead to spotlight political ambitions. However, he recently took to social media to send a message to the UFC to "get the show started."
Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:
However, White’s latest comments have thrown cold water on the plans. In a brief exchange caught on the street with Adam Glyn, the UFC head honcho admitted that he hasn’t heard from McGregor and gave no sense that a return is on the horizon. He said:
“He’s not fighting anytime soon. I haven’t talked to him in a minute, but yeah, I don’t know.”
Check out Dana White's comments below:
Outside the octagon, McGregor has been battling controversy, with a Dublin court recently finding him liable in a civil rape case stemming from 2018. The court ordered him to pay over $200,000 in damages, which he plans to appeal.
Dana White confirms that he's working on a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall clash
Jon Jones may be filming a reality show in Thailand, but Dana White isn’t budging on his status as UFC heavyweight champion. Despite fans and fighters calling for Jones to be stripped, the UFC boss has made it clear the champ isn’t going anywhere.
Jones last fought in November 2024, dominantly finishing Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Since then, a unification bout with interim champion Tom Aspinall has been teased but never finalized. Aspinall has grown frustrated waiting, and Curtis Blaydes recently claimed Jones should be stripped. However, White confirmed that the organization is working on the fight during a live stream, stating:
"We'll get Aspinall vs Jones done... the heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I'll announce that soon."
Check out Dana White's comments below: