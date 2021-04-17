Conor McGregor reacts to UFC 264 tickets being sold out in seconds.

Conor McGregor has reacted to the UFC 264 tickets being sold out in seconds. McGregor asserted that he’d like the creation of two belts for his UFC 264 fight – “The McGregor Belt” and the “RMF” belt aka “The Richest Motherf**ker Belt”.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news that tickets for UFC 264 - 'Poirier vs. McGregor 3' at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada - were sold out in seconds. UFC 264 will be the first Las Vegas UFC event that’ll welcome back a full capacity crowd to the arena since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the US.

Wow! I just beat this time in selling out the T-mobile arena! 20,800 fans jam packed! Sold out in seconds! On the 10year anniversary of my fastest one punch KO in professional Mixed Martial Arts!

Still One of the fastest in Professional Mixed Martial Arts history.

3.5 seconds. https://t.co/NGIUOlMglN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2021

Let’s do two belts actually @ufc. Champ Champ always does two. We’ve got “The McGregor Belt” currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new “RMF” belt.

“The Richest Motherfucker Belt”.

This way we can put both the rubies and the emeralds to good use. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2021

Secretary, get me Harry Winston on the phone. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 16, 2021

On April 16th, 2011, Conor McGregor secured a KO win over Paddy Doherty at the Immortal Fighting Championship 4 in Letterkenny, Ireland. 'Notorious' needed just four seconds to KO Doherty.

Conor McGregor highlighted the fact that the record-breaking ticket sales – another feather in the cap for McGregor – transpired on the day that’s the 10-year anniversary of the fastest knockout win of his MMA career. McGregor harked back to his KO win over Doherty, which he suggested came in 3.5 seconds and not 4 seconds.

Furthermore, Conor McGregor also claimed that “The McGregor belt” is currently being created. He added that the “RMF” belt aka “The Richest Motherf**ker Belt” also ought to be created for his upcoming fight. McGregor indicated that the belts could be embellished with rubies and emeralds.

Moreover, McGregor alluded to getting the belts made from Harry Winston – the world-renowned jewelry and luxury watch company.

Conor McGregor has vowed to knock Dustin Poirier out in their trilogy bout.

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Conor McGregor defeated Dustin Poirier via first-round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014. The rematch witnessed Poirier beat McGregor via second-round TKO at UFC 257 in January 2021. Hostilities between both fighters were extremely high around the time of the first fight, whereas the second fight was characterized by the respect they displayed towards one another.

That said, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier recently got into a heated war of words on social media after Poirier accused McGregor of not keeping his word. 'The Diamond' alleged that McGregor is yet to transfer the $500,000 he’d promised to 'The Good Fight Foundation', Poirier’s charitable organization.

Conor McGregor then fired back at Dustin Poirier, with both fighters accusing each other of wrongdoing. Things eventually simmered down, but the belief is that the trilogy fight could witness hostilities akin to their first fight.

McGregor, for his part, has vowed to knock Poirier out with a front kick to the nose in round four of their trilogy bout. Meanwhile, Poirier has promised to ensure that McGregor tastes defeat yet again.

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will take place at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.