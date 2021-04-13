"You wanna know where that money's going" - Former UFC heavyweight champion defends Conor McGregor's stance in donation drama

Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier donation drama that kicked off on social media. The former UFC heavyweight champion said that he understands both sides of the story, including Poirier's frustration about not receiving the donation.

During the most recent edition of DC & Helwani, Cormier empathized with Conor McGregor's side of the story. Given that McGregor agreed to donate a huge amount to Poirier's Good Fight Foundation charity, the Irishman has the right to know where the money would go.

"So I understand both sides of this situation. I understand the frustration of Dustin Poirier, not receiving the donation. I understand his side, I understand the lack of communication and especially when Conor said it and he was so grateful publicly right? Because it makes you look like a bit of a fool if it doesn't happen but I also understand Conor's side. You're giving that amount of money to something, you wanna know where that money is going because that's why we see a lot of fraud. It's unfortunate, right? Because you see a lot of that stuff happening, within a lot of organizations, non-profits that are supposed to help kids."

Cormier added that he recognizes why Poirier became frustrated due to the lack of communication from Conor McGregor's team.

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

DC further pointed out that Conor McGregor was the same person who donated millions to help the frontline workers of Ireland during the pandemic in 2020. And Cormier also agreed that McGregor would have helped the kids in Louisiana if he had received details on where the donation would be going.

"So I get both sides of this thing but I can see how Dustin can become impatient and be like, 'Why aren't you guys talking to me? At least let me know then I can show you exactly where this money is going but I can also see the McGregor side going, 'Hey, I gave X amount of dollars to frontline workers in my country during the pandemic. I gave millions to try to help people get through this situation. Me helping these kids in Louisiana is going to happen but tell me where it goes? Like, show me, dollar for dollar where this money goes'."

100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work! July 10th you will taste defeat yet Again https://t.co/k3Cu9DG1Me — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to meet at UFC 264

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are scheduled to meet at UFC 264 on 10th July. However, that bout is now in doubt after the Irishman took to Twitter and wrote that the previously-agreed third fight against The Diamond is now off.