Conor McGregor reacts to Valentina Shevchenko gifting her TUF 32 team and Dana White bullet talismans: "What a woman"

Conor McGregor offered his reaction to Valentina Shevchenko presenting each member of her team, as well as UFC CEO Dana White, on The Ultimate Fighter 32 with a bullet talisman meant to serve as a good luck charm.

'The Notorious' took to Instagram, where he shared his thoughts on Shevchenko's gesture on his story, commending her for it. He included a clip of Shevchenko gifting the bullet talismans, and hailed 'Bullet's' character.

"What a woman"

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram story

The Instagram story highlights McGregor's positive impression of Shevchenko and her gesture, with the two of them being former UFC champions. Shevchenko is currently serving as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 32, where she will compete against her rival, women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

Trending

The two women are expected to fight each other following the conclusion of their Ultimate Fighter stint. However, neither an official date nor venue has been given for their trilogy bout. McGregor is more than familiar with The Ultimate Fighter, having served as a coach on two different seasons.

He famously served as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 22 against MMA legend Urijah Faber. Due to the difference in weight class between the pair, they never fought. He most recently served as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 against Michael Chandler.

The two men are expected to clash at UFC 303. However, in light of the UFC's abrupt cancellation of a promotional press conference that had been scheduled for this past Monday, there is now doubt over McGregor's anticipated octagon return.

Conor McGregor has praised Valentina Shevchenko in the past

Years ago, Conor McGregor gave his thoughts on a hypothetical matchup between fellow former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo and then women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. In classic fashion, the Irishman dismissed Cejudo's chances and heaped praise on Shevchenko.

"I'd go Valentina Shevchenko."

Check out Conor McGregor's thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko vs. Henry Cejudo (0:07):

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that McGregor and Cejudo are not on good terms, with 'Triple C' having expressed disgust over the Irishman's past trash talk of Khabib Nurmagomedov and the latter's father.