Conor McGregor recalls when he became the first simultaneous two-weight UFC champion on this day 4 years ago

Conor McGregor recollected the day he made history by becoming the first-ever UFC fighter to become a two-division champion with a post on his Instagram account.

Four years ago on November 12, Conor McGregor won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez to accomplish this never-done-before feat of holding two UFC championships simultaneously.

Since then, three other fighters have also achieved this status - Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo. But that does not take away anything from the fact that Conor McGregor was the first ever to do it.

Conor McGregor celebrates 4-year anniversary of becoming a 'Champ Champ'

Four years ago today, Conor McGregor finished Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight title and become the UFC’s first Champ Champ#UFC

pic.twitter.com/jZVuaYNLkD — Jon Realejo (@BloodyCanvasJon) November 12, 2020

Conor McGregor was already holding the featherweight title when he headed into the high octane fight in November, 2016, against the-then lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

Three minutes and four seconds into the second round, Conor McGregor knocked Eddie Alvarez out flat with his 'notorious' punches. He ended up on top of the cage at the historic Madison Square Garden ,with the Irish national flag wrapped around his shoulders and his two UFC belts held high above his head.

Remembering the moment, Conor McGregor wrote on Instagram:

"Happy “Champ Champ Day” everyone! November Twelfth! The day we completed the game and made history. First Legalised UFC event in New York! First duel weight UFC world champion! Irish! ☘️"

Advertisement

Conor McGregor's featherweight title win over Jose Aldo was also iconic in its own way. 'The Notorious' knocked out the champion in just 13 seconds into the first round, which is the fastest finish in UFC history for a title fight.

McGregor fought Nate Diaz twice at welterweight between the two championship bouts, losing the first via submission and winning the second via decision.

Unfortunately, he never went on to defend either of the titles, and therefore was eventually stripped of both. Conor McGregor did not fight for the entirety of 2017.

In his first bout since this historic title win, Conor faced Khabib Nurmagomedov in a long overdue battle that went outside the Octagon by quite a stretch.

Conor McGregor set to return in January

Conor McGregor last fought in January this year in his much-anticipated return and defeated Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds.

He announced his retirement from the Octagon in around June, saying that the sport did not excite him anymore. But it seems like nothing can keep Conor McGregor away from the Octagon for too long, as he is set to return in January next year to face Dustin Poirier.

Advertisement

Dana White has confirmed the fight, although UFC is yet to officially announce the same. The fight is expected to be at lightweight.