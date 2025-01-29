Conor McGregor recalls iconic "full Irish" moment from Donald Cerrone fight at UFC 246

Conor McGregor has recalled an iconic moment from his fight with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

After losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, McGregor marked his return to the octagon 15 months later at UFC 246 against Cerrone. The fight lasted for 40 seconds as the Irishman cracked 'Cowboy' with a left head kick and landed several punches and hammer fists to win the bout via TKO.

The Colorado native was severely injured and bloodied after battling the Irishman for just 40 seconds inside the cage.

McGregor's impressive striking sent his opponent scrambling back to the cage, with the Dubliner raining down strikes until the fight was stopped by the referee. This win marked the second-fastest of McGregor's career, with the quickest being the 13-second knockout of former champion Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

Recently, the former two-division champ reminisced about the past moment. He reposted a picture from fight night on X donning the Irish flag, noting that he did not take damage and was unscathed in the bout against 'Cowboy'.

'The Notorious' wrote:

"40 seconds, not a hair out of place, 100% accuracy. Full Irish."

Check out Conor McGregor's comment below:

McGregor's tweet [Courtesy of @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

Conor McGregor claims he knew Donald Cerrone’s plan

After emerging victorious over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor claimed that he knew Cerrone was planning to knock him out "with a head kick." However, the Irishman did not let that happen and instead used his opponent's biggest weapon to his own advantage,

Answering his critics, he said at the post-fight presser:

"The so-called experts of the game when they break down my skill-set, they say I'm just a fighter with a left hand, which is highly disrespectful and uneducated."

He continued:

"I knew he was planning to knock me out with a head kick. I knew this is what Donald would have been envisioning... But at the same time I know that Donald has many discrepancies in his game, with the leans and dips under certain attacks that can also set him up for the high kick. So the high kick was something I thought I could catch him with, also."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (54:05):

