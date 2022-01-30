Conor McGregor receives rare Patek Philippe watch from friends at Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor's passion and affinity for luxurious items is very well-documented. He was recently gifted an extremely rare Patek Philippe watch by his friends as they celebrated the progress of his pub, The Black Forge Inn. Patek Philippe proclaims to be the last family-owned Genevan luxury watch manufacturer.

The Irishman took to social media to share pictures and videos of his time out with his friends and family. The former UFC champ-champ also shared videos of the delectable delights that The Black Forge Inn has to offer. He also showed off the latest addition to his collection of luxury watches with a close-up picture:

"A great day at the black forge inn. Excellent strides made with [Forged Irish Stout beer] and [Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey] innovation. And the people met, Irish, Mexico. Mexico in the house! [Mexican flag emoji] and my friends visited and gifted me a rare Patek I appreciate. It’s perfect now. Steak on a stone. Business. Pleasure. Some place is Irelands [Black Forge Inn] [Clover emoji] Happy Saturday everyone, good morning Ireland [Irish flag emoji]."

This watch marks the fifth Patek Philippe that he now possesses. The Dubliner also owns the rose gold Nautilus chronograph that costs more than $280,000 and the two-tone Nautilus chronograph 5980/1AR according to Wrist Enthusiast.

One of his more exclusive timepieces is the 42mm Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronograph “Weir & Sons” Edition. The watch is one of only 25 pieces out there.

Lastly, Conor McGregor owns one of the most beautiful watches that Patek Philippe has to offer, the Calatrava Skeleton. In addition to Patek Philippe, McGregor is frequently seen sporting brands like Rolex and Jacob and Co.

Conor McGregor vows to give up alcohol soon to start training

Conor McGregor has been sidelined ever since he suffered a brutal injury in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

However, as time passes on, the Crumlin native inches closer to his return to the octagon. In a recent post on Instagram, the UFC lightweight promised his fans that he was going off alcohol very soon to fully immerse himself in his training in anticipation of his return:

"For my fighting fans, I want to say I know I am enjoying myself with my liquid, but very soon I will be immersing my self in full training again with complete abstention from my wonderful creations of Spirit and Ale."

