×
Create
Notifications

Conor McGregor recounts making 145 lbs for Dennis Siver fight in 2015 - "Still here rocking championship weight" 

Conor McGregor [Images Courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]
Conor McGregor [Images Courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]
Frank Bonada
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Jan 17, 2022 11:39 PM IST
News

Conor McGregor has uploaded a post to his Twitter account recounting his featherweight bout against Dennis Siver at UFC Fight Night 59. The fight was McGregor's fifth bout in the UFC. He went into it knowing that a win would secure his place as a top contender in the 145lbs division.

Featherweight is now a far cry from McGregor's current optimal weight. As can be seen below, the Irishman seemed to have dehydrated himself to the absolute limit to hit the weight.

7 years ago. Still here rocking championship weight. https://t.co/siq7rG8MJ1

McGregor dominated Siver, finishing him in the second round. He was then set to fight for the featherweight title. After Jose Aldo sustained an injury in fight camp, McGregor was rescheduled to face Chad Mendes for an interim belt instead.

MMA fans all know what happened next. The Irishman knocked Mendes out, and then unified the titles with his iconic 13 second KO of Jose Aldo at UFC 194. He would later move up to compete at both lightweight and welterweight, never competing at 145lbs again.

Championship weight, it’s all we know. https://t.co/BhazaUoXrs

What is next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor's career is in a strange place right now. The enigmatic striker has won just one fight since 2016 and is on a two-fight losing streak having been defeated twice by Dustin Poirier in 2021.

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3
UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

Despite this, McGregor has been calling for a title shot, and the UFC president has refused to rule out the chances of it happening. However, it does seem illogical for McGregor to fight for the belt over the likes of Justin Gaethje.

The more lucrative option, and possibly safer, would be to face off against Nate Diaz in a trilogy bout. The two men fought twice in 2016, both picking up one win apiece.

Alternatively, Michael Chandler has also called for a fight with him. Chandler may have only started fighting for the UFC in 2021, but he has made himself an instant fan favorite with three exceedingly entertaining bouts against Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Edited by John Cunningham
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी