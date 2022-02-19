"Young tasty in the house" - Conor McGregor reflects on 15-year anniversary of his first amateur MMA fight

Despite his stature within the sport, Conor McGregor has still found time to reminisce on his past achievements.

MMA History Today celebrated the amateur debut of 'The Notorious' by posting a snippet of his knockout win against Kieran Campbell. The fight took place 15 years ago and the post was hailed by the man himself.

The video shows an 18-year-old McGregor finishing his opponent with a devastating combination before the ref steps in to stop the fight.

The Irishman left a comment under the post as he seemingly enjoyed revisiting his early days in the sport.

Conor McGregor fighting Kieran Campbell. (Credit: @mmahistorytoday on Instagram)

Little did we know that this skinny teenage competitor fighting in his hometown of Dublin would one day be the biggest star the sport of mixed martial arts has ever seen. While he has grown leaps and bounds in all aspects of fighting since then, it's interesting to go back to his humble beginnings to see where it all started.

Watch the video of Conor McGregor's MMA debut below:

What's next for Conor McGregor?

Despite not winning a fight since 2020, McGregor remains the most talked about star in the sport. His name carries weight and it's not beyond the realms of possibility that he comes back and is thrust straight into the title picture.

Upon his return to the octagon, he has a wide range of choices on who to face. A fourth meeting with Dustin Poirier to enact his revenge could be atop the Irishman's list. A potential clash with either Justin Gaethje or Charles Oliveira, depending on which one is holding the lightweight strap when McGregor is cleared to compete, could be another option.

One for the fans could be the third fight with Nate Diaz, which would settle their stalemate and decide who the better man truly is. However, both Diaz and Poirier have shown a lack of interest in fighting McGregor at this time.

Regardless, McGregor could too have his eye on the Diaz trilogy. The former UFC featherweight champion recently teased his followers over social media with a short clip of their second bout from 2016.

Captioned "Nate Diaz t**ty shake on the drop", the video shows a perfectly placed shot that dropped the Stockton-born veteran.

Edited by John Cunningham