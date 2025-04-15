Conor McGregor reflects on $500,000 bet on Michael Chandler beating Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314: "My head did say Paddy"

Conor McGregor has issued a statement after losing $500,000 on a bet he placed on the Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett UFC 314 bout. McGregor took a light-hearted jab at Chandler for the loss and went on to express his admiration for Pimblett.

The Dubliner, who has a history of betting on UFC events, recently put $500,000 on Chandler to knock out Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314. However, McGregor's prediction did not come true, and the Brit showcased his striking prowess instead to win the bout via TKO in round three.

In response to Chandler's third straight loss, the Irishman recently took to X and expressed his thoughts.

''Chandler you motherfo*ker you! Rest up, fair play. My history with Mike and the odds on him by KO swayed me to take the risk. My head did say Paddy. He’s improving but with a way to go yet."

He added:

"Although the division is woeful, it is equal, and equal brings good fights. So happy days, ya’s’r welcome. Ah well, what’s $500,000 to an M G like me, can you please remind me? More than your purse. Thanks @Duelbits, best odds in the game! I’ll get it back I’m sure. In fact, I just did.''

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's X post. [Screenshot courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]

Paddy Pimblett reacts to Conor McGregor's bet against him

Conor McGregor lost his bet after Paddy Pimblett secured a TKO win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314. During the post-fight presser, Pimblett voiced his disappointment that McGregor had chosen Chandler over him and called him out for a potential fight.

''Even [Conor] McGregor putting money on Chandler to win, lad. The Irish-Scouse connection, he's meant to back me... So if he wants it, he can get it as well... I didn't think he'd go against me, to be honest. I thought he'd back me and not Chandler, but it's one of them isn't it?"

He added:

"I don't know if I'll ever see him. You never know, I'll say to him 'what happened there? Fu**ing hell, the Irish-Scouse connection, you're meant to back me, but you went for the Yank instead.' But, it's one of them, if he ever wants to come back, I'll be here waiting."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (7:50):

