Conor McGregor reflects on Anderson Silva's final UFC fight

At the recently concluded UFC Vegas 12, Anderson Silva competed in his final UFC fight. The Spider, who lost to Uriah Hall in the fourth round, received heartfelt messages from all around the MMA community, including Conor McGregor.

Taking to Twitter, Conor McGregor wrote that he was sad to see Anderson Silva fight in his last bout in the UFC. However, the Irishman added that real fighters never lose the fire in them, so there is no reason for The Spider to force it out as well.

The former UFC two-weight class champion acknowledged the fact that if Anderson Silva is hoping to fight outside of the UFC, he totally should consider doing so. And all the former UFC middleweight champion has to do is put time into finding the right competition.

Here is Conor McGregor's take on Anderson Silva's final UFC fight:

Sad to see tonight, but I say keep going! Real fighters never lose that fire so why try to force it out? Simply put time into finding the correct competition and continue on. The right competition is out there, for all levels and ages. Find it and do what you love to do! Forever! https://t.co/qFvPtCQuVE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

What's next for Anderson Silva and Conor McGregor, respectively?

After his loss to Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 4, it was pretty much confirmed that this was Anderson Silva's last dance inside the Octagon. The former UFC middleweight champion could possibly pursue a career outside of the promotion. However, Dana White claimed that he should've never let Silva take the fight against Hall in the first place.

As for Conor McGregor, the UFC President also confirmed tonight that the Irishman would be returning to the Octagon at 155 pounds for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. While it remains to be seen if an interim title or the vacant lightweight title is added to the mix or not, White did claim that Khabib Nurmagomedov is still the champion at 155.

That being said, the rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier promises to be another emphatic fight for the lightweight division. The fight is expected to go down in early 2021, with McGregor eventually shifting his focus towards the Manny Pacquiao fight after his collision with The Diamond.