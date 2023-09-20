Conor McGregor reflects on Nate Diaz rematch at UFC 202 to address controversial 10-8 round in Alex Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

Conor McGregor recently weighed in on the controversial 10-8 round in the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko title fight at Noche UFC. Recalling his rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202, the Irishman questioned the reasoning behind MMA judges handing out 10-8 scores.

For context, the Grasso vs. Shevchenko women's flyweight title fight last weekend ended in a rare split draw. Grasso notably ended the fight strong by controlling Shevchenko on the ground for the final few minutes. At the end of five thrilling rounds, it was revealed that one judge, Mike Bell, scored the final round 10-8 in Grasso's favor. This score ultimately also caused the split draw result.

While the Mexican champion undoubtedly dominated her opponent in the closing minutes of the fight, a lopsided 10-8 score took many by surprise.

'The Notorious' recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and recalled his rubber match against Nate Diaz at UFC 202. Comparing his first and second rounds against the Stockton slugger to the Grasso vs. Shevchenko final round, he wrote:

"Was round 1 where I dropped Nate once, and round 2 where I dropped Nate twice, scored 10-8s? They shoulda been, it was a cakewalk on points."

How did Conor McGregor react to the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko fight at Noche UFC?

Like most MMA fans watching the UFC's Mexican Independence Day special event, Conor McGregor was blown away by the performances put on by the headliners. As mentioned, Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso went head-to-head in a five-round barnburner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last weekend.

The fight was immensely competitive, with both women giving it their all. After 25 minutes of nonstop action, the contest was declared a split draw, with judges Mike Bell, Sal D'Amato, and Junichiro Kamijo scoring the fight 47-47, 47-48, and 48-47, respectively.

While many were shocked at the split draw and engaged in discussions about which fighter deserved to win, it seems Conor McGregor was focused on appreciating both their performances. Taking to X, he wrote:

"An absolute corker of a fight! All timer in WMMA imo. And it ends in a draw! Wow, wow, wow! Well done @AlexaGrasso and @BulletValentina! Incredible!"

Conor McGregor has been away from the octagon since July 2021. While he's expected to make his long-awaited return against Michael Chandler this year, his absence from the USADA testing pool is a major roadblock to those plans. However, Dana White has confirmed that 'The Notorious' could return early next year.

