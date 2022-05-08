Conor McGregor reluctant to make lightweight, but is considering Charles Oliveira fight - "I’m unbeaten against Brazil"

Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on a potential matchup with Charles Oliveira.

After his win in the UFC 274 main event, Oliveira called out McGregor for a fight. The Irishman then took to Twitter to say that although he was unsure of competing as a lightweight again, a possible fight with 'Do Bronx' definitely had the former double champion's interest.

"I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do."

Check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do

In another tweet, McGregor uploaded a video where he shared his thoughts on Justin Gaethje prior to the main event. In the video, 'The Notorious' claimed that if Gaethje scored a knockdown against Oliveira, he would be reluctant to follow the Brazilian down to the ground.

The video was uploaded after the fight and in the caption, McGregor said that he was right in his prediction regarding 'The Highlight' in the fight.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Sorry

But it’s my pleasure Called it. Even if he knocked him down he too shit to be able to follow him down and do anything substantial. Always Charles’s fight.Sorry @Drake should have postedBut it’s my pleasure @DraftKings , add it to my take of tonight’s winnings. Called it. Even if he knocked him down he too shit to be able to follow him down and do anything substantial. Always Charles’s fight.Sorry @Drake should have posted 😂But it’s my pleasure @DraftKings, add it to my take of tonight’s winnings. https://t.co/RRuja6H3Ag

Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje went toe-to-toe in a five-round fight at UFC 274. Gaethje landed some heavy blows on the Brazilian that dropped him to the ground.

However, 'The Highlight' decided to keep the fight on the feet. Moments later, Oliveira got a hold of Gaethje's back and submitted him via a rear-naked choke to win the fight.

Conor McGregor comments on Tony Ferguson's loss to Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has weighed in on the exhilarating fight between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler.

The Irishman took a jibe at 'El Cucuy', saying Ferguson turned into a 'nugget' as he was brutally knocked out against Chandler.

"Tony had some great nuggets in the media build up. Then he got punt kicked to the chin and got turned into a nugget himself. That’s crazy."

Check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Tony had some great nuggets in the media build up. Then he got punt kicked to the chin and got turned into a nugget himself. That’s crazy Tony had some great nuggets in the media build up. Then he got punt kicked to the chin and got turned into a nugget himself. That’s crazy

Chandler vs. Ferguson was an exciting affair as long as it lasted. After an action-packed first round, 'Iron' landed a devastating front kick on Ferguson's chin in the opening seconds of the second round to finish the fight in emphatic fashion.

McGregor uploaded a picture of the moment the kick landed on 'El Cucuy'.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

That’s Crazy! If you pulled that out of a McDonald’s bag you’d dip it in sauce and eat without a moments thought. No doubt. That would pass as a legit @McDonalds chicken nugget.That’s Crazy! If you pulled that out of a McDonald’s bag you’d dip it in sauce and eat without a moments thought. No doubt. That would pass as a legit @McDonalds chicken nugget. That’s Crazy! https://t.co/egH1W9gWZo

The picture resembled the moment when Frankie Edgar was knocked out by a front kick from Marlon Vera.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting

mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… UFC star Frankie Edgar's face squashed by Marlon Vera KO kick UFC star Frankie Edgar's face squashed by Marlon Vera KO kickmirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… https://t.co/DH4wKDHmQI

Edited by David Andrew