Conor McGregor reminds rivals of his historic KO victories across three UFC weight classes

Conor McGregor recently sent out a message to all his rivals. Taking to social media, The Notorious One shared an image of himself from UFC 246, the pay-per-view which saw him make history by securing his third KO/TKO victory across three weight classes in the UFC.

The former two-division UFC world champion has been going back-and-forth with his arch-rival Nate Diaz on social media. The two men have once again taken multiple digs at each other with McGregor accusing Diaz of using steroids.

“Everybody’s on steroids” - Steroid user Nathan Diaz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

In one of his latest tweets, McGregor sent out an indirect message to all his rivals, claiming that his adversaries should keep their mouths shut unless they've achieved a KO/TKO win across three different UFC weight divisions.

Here is the tweet from Conor McGregor:

Unless you’ve done this, shut your mouth. pic.twitter.com/2ZwREoxXoi — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2021

At last year's UFC 246 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor bounced back from his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in spectacular fashion when he finished veteran Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO.

Having already secured multiple KO/TKO victories at featherweight and having beaten Eddie Alvarez in similar fashion at lightweight, McGregor's win over Cerrone at welterweight was certainly iconic in its own right.

When will Conor McGregor fight next?

Conor McGregor started off 2021 with a huge loss to Dustin Poirier. Coincidentally, McGregor's loss to The Diamond in the rematch between the two was the Irishman's first KO/TKO loss of his career.

However, the former UFC lightweight champion now has the opportunity to bounce back from his loss to Poirier on July 10th. The two will face each other inside the Octagon for the third time in the main event of UFC 264.

With a win over Poirier, McGregor could finally secure his second-ever victory at lightweight, having only beaten Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title back in 2016. In his only other fight in the lightweight division, The Notorious One lost to his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 in one of the biggest fights in combat sports history.