Conor McGregor requested to pen eulogy by late fan's brother after heartwarming message - "I'll make sure to read it at his funeral"

Conor McGregor is the biggest name in MMA and arguably boasts a fan base far greater than any other in the sport. One of his fans has requested 'Notorious' to pen a eulogy for his late brother, following the Irishman's words of encouragement prior to his sibling's demise.

Earlier in 2021, X user Jesus Sanchez had requested the former UFC two-division champion for a few words of wisdom for his brother, who was suffering from kidney disease. Sure enough, the MMA star sent his blessings their way in a post on X:

"My man! Respect to you, Jesus, standing by your brother's side all [the] time! I am going to show my son this and tell him this is how he is to back his brother in life! Respect! Tell your brother I said to stay strong, listen to his doctors, and take it 24 hours at a time. God bless you. 🙏"

After soldiering through tough times for many years, Sanchez's brother passed away earlier this month. Now, he has once again requested his favorite fighter for a final favor for his brother - a eulogy message. He wrote:

"Hey!! @TheNotoriousMMA, you were always my favorite brother's fighter. He fought Kidney disease for over five years, [and] he kept fighting. [On] Jan. 3 at 4:18 AM, he was gone.😥 If you could send me a warm message, it would mean a lot. I'll make sure to read it at his funeral🕊🕊🙏🙏 @TheNotoriousMMA."

Michael Chandler predicts an end to Conor McGregor's fighting days

Michael Chandler is scheduled to face Conor McGregor on June 29 during the International Fight Week. However, 'Iron' intends to spoil the Irishman's grand comeback and essentially retire him for good.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion predicted that he'd be McGregor's last fight in the sport:

"I do [think I'll be the last person McGregor fights]. I think I'll be the last. I think he has lost fights, but I think we haven't really seen him be dominated. He was getting bet by [Dustin] Poirier and obviously had the injury... but I think I dominate him in a fashion that it's almost as if he can keep trying to come back, but he will have lost the fans' interest."

