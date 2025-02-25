Conor McGregor responds to 10-month old tweet of Paulo Costa wanting to "BKFC" him

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has commented on a 10-month post by UFC middleweight Paulo Costa.

In April 2024, 'Borrachinha' uploaded a post on X expressing interest in competing against McGregor in BKFC, an organization now partly owned by the Irishman:

"McGregor I want BKFC you."

Check out Paulo Costa's post below:

After a 10-month period, McGregor responded to the Brazilian with two laughing emojis.

Check out Conor McGregor's response below:

During a recent appearance at a press conference, 'The Notorious' stated his intention of competing in the BKFC in the future.

McGregor added that he also wishes to become a champion in the promotion:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knucke Fighting Championship. Mark my words. I'd like a world title in this company. I would wish to be the bare-knuckle world champion."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

How are Conor McGregor and Paulo Costa doing in the UFC?

Neither Conor McGregor nor Paulo Costa have been having a good time in the UFC as of late.

The Irishman has been out of action since July 2021 when he suffered a gruesome leg injury against Dustin Poirier. He was scheduled to return in July 2024 to lock horns against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but pulled out of the fight due to an injury.

There's currently no update on when 'The Notorious' might possibly compete in the UFC again.

Costa, on the other hand, has only competed five times in the UFC since August 2019. Out of those five fights, 'Borrachinha' managed to get his hand raised in only one of them.

With that, the Brazilian's future also seems uncertain in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

