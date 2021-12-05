"Your story has in turn lit a fire under me" - Conor McGregor responds to a fan whom he helped overcome fear

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars in the world of MMA. Known for his brash, zealous confidence and unapologetic swagger, the Irish superstar has overcome seemingly impossible odds on his way to the top. He is also a massive source of inspiration for everyone who admires his idiosyncratic personality.

'The Notorious' has inspired many during his MMA career through the accomplishments he's had both inside and outside the cage. However, it now appears the Irishman has been inspired by his own fan's story with whom he helped overcome fear. McGregor said:

"Wow! Shari your story has in turn lit a fire under me, right back! Strength will always find its way to those doing good! I back you in your fight! Stay strong! Stay you! God bless"

Conor McGregor's ascension to superstardom was swift, however, things haven't been going so well for the former double champ of late. McGregor has suffered three losses in his last four UFC fights. With his last two defeats coming at the hands of No.1-ranked UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier.

Since his loss to Poirier earlier this year, McGregor has been very vocal about wanting to face 'The Diamond' for a rare quadrilogy. With McGregor suggesting that their rivalry is far from over. However, McGregor has also hinted at eyeing an immediate title shot in his UFC comeback fight in a now-deleted tweet.

“Hi lads, here goes... clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac. Santy Claus. I’m facing whoever the f–k has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy ‘unfinished.’ Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It.”

Conor McGregor gives update on current status of his recovery

Conor McGregor was recently asked by a fan for an update on the current status of his recovery, to which 'The Notorious' gave a detailed update. Here's what McGregor said:

"The fibula is fully healed. The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me!"

Conor McGregor has also revealed that he expects to fully resume MMA sparring by April 2022, at which point he expects that a return to the UFC will be imminent:

"I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!"

