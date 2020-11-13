Conor McGregor reveals his dream is to start 'McGregor F.A.S.T World Games'

Conor McGregor revealed his dream to host the 'McGregor F.A.S.T World Games' in the near future involving the best athletes and competitors from around the world. F.A.S.T is the UFC fighter's latest business venture in the health-tech space which will allow consumers to follow a customised health and exercise routine from their own homes.

World Champ Champ Day, you love to see it. pic.twitter.com/zIV46Y2qI1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 13, 2020

Speaking about his latest venture to Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov, McGregor revealed his dream of hosting a World Games:

"I am going to work on something that is a dream of mine, host the McGregor F.A.S.T World Games. The games would involve bike-hill racing, white-collar matches at the end of it to decide the winner.

"There are many exciting games that we can create under the McGregor F.A.S.T program, be it long-endurance, be it short, or heavy hill sprints on mountain bikes, ie, that training I have engaged in. I want to make them into competitions and then host the games somewhere in a beautiful part of the world.

"I want to have amazing athletes and competitors compete and bring people on board, do something good. I want to align all the people who partner with me and change lives for the better."

Conor McGregor preparing to fight Dustin Poirier in January

Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon after a one-year hiatus from the sport. The Irishman wanted to fight three times in the year 2020, but due to the pandemic and breakdown of negotiations with the UFC, the 32-year-old had to wait for his opportunity to return.

4 years ago today, Conor McGregor became the first DOUBLE CHAMP in two different weight divisions 🏆



(via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/xGPD4C62px — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2020

Dana White confirmed a bout agreement has been signed with Dustin Poirier for a fight at Lightweight on January 23rd, 2021:

Jan. 23 on Fight Island, if everything goes according to plans. There are a ton of if's right now. I have to see where the world is at in the next couple of months.

Conor McGregor goes into the fight with a 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone at welterweight in January 2020. Poirier himself is going into the fight after winning a fight of the year contender against Kiwi lightweight Dan Hooker.