Conor McGregor reveals he has not drunk alcohol for the entirety of the UFC 264 camp in an effort to keep in top shape

Conor McGregor is self-admittedly heading into his upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in the best shape of his life. The recently released video clips from a fight-week photoshoot also affirm the aforementioned statement made by McGregor.

However, nothing good comes without hard work, dedication and sacrifice. The fact that the Irishman has a taste for the finer things in life is no secret. Conor McGregor likes to drink some good whisky every now and then and is especially fond of his own Proper No. 12 Irish whisky.

Regardless, McGregor has abstained from liquor for the entirety of his training camp for his upcoming fight at UFC 264. This is because he wants to enter the octagon in prime condition. McGregor desperately wants to prove that he is still one of the best fighters in the lightweight division.

In an interview with Nick Walshaw, McGregor said that he will only take a sip of his Proper No. 12 Irish Whisky after the fight against Dustin Poirier:

"I'm in a great place in body and mind. I'm taking my health very very seriously. You know I haven't touched the most delicious Irish Whisky Proper 12 at all this camp. I haven't actually touched it since we made the deal, upwards of $700 million that deal is worth and I haven't celebrated it with a glass yet because I was in camp so I stayed focused. I'm excited to have a little bit of it afterwards. I'm going to enjoy it for a couple of days, it's my birthday week also."

McGregor drinking whisky on stage at his presser. His own brand. Always selling something, PR master! pic.twitter.com/9D1NMGagn2 — Peter A A Ford (@ford_peter) August 27, 2017

Conor McGregor vows to "electrocute" Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor has made it very clear that he will fire that vicious left-hand strike from the get-go against Dustin Poirier. McGregor claims he'll send "an electric bolt" through the body of Poirier with his strikes on July 10. McGregor knows that the longer the fight goes, the more it may tilt in Poirier's favor. Therefore, he wants to get in there and get the job done in emphatic fashion and as soon as possible:

"I'm not paid by the hour so, I'm going to send that electric bolt through his body and that's it," McGregor said.

🇺🇸 Venum Poirier

🇮🇪 Venum McGregor



Not long now! 🔥#UFC264 | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/x6vPnuAUoN — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 8, 2021

