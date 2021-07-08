Conor McGregor reveals why he stayed away from his family during the camp for UFC 264

Conor McGregor is extremely focused on his upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, so much so that the fighter consciously stayed away from his family throughout his training camp for the UFC 264 headliner.

He wants absolutely no distractions as he heads into a fight which could potentially determine his future in the sport.

In an interview with Nick Walshaw, Conor McGregor revealed why he chose to stay away from his family while preparing for the fight against Poirier.

According to the Irishman, he is currently in a war state of mind and doesn't want his affection for his children to affect his mindset going into the fight.

The fact that he had to juggle his professional and personal responsibilities as a husband and father last time around on Fight Island affected his mindset, said McGregor. This time, however, he's leaving no stone unturned in his quest to earn bragging rights over Poirier on July 10.

"Keep the family away. I don't need to have to zig-zag in between wanting to kill a man and cuddling my children and giving them bottles in the night."

Conor McGregor looks ready to go to war at UFC 264

Conor McGregor looks absolutely ready to go to war this weekend at UFC 264.

Clips from McGregor's fight-week photoshoot were somehow leaked in a YouTube video, and the Irishman appears to be in excellent shape. He looks ripped and muscular and it seems like the weight-cut is also going according to plan for McGregor.

McGregor recently claimed to be in the best shape of his life. Speaking on Instagram live, the 32-year-old credited his nutritionist for keeping him in prime physical condition heading into the fight.

"I’ve got Tristan Kennedy with me, top nutritionist. Has me in the best shape of my life. The most energy I’ve ever had coming into a weight cut. Weight is on point, it’s only what, a little bit over 24 hours before the fight. Where Abu Dhabi was almost three days. So that’s going to be in my favour and I’m more excited about it, excited to get on those scales."

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard