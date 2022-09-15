"Forever since and to this day I carry it" - Conor McGregor reveals how fighting Nate Diaz triggered problems that eventually led to the break in his shin bone

In response to a post showing himself perfectly checking a leg, Conor McGregor revealed the lasting damage that the second Nate Diaz fight had on him. He affirmed that it was the bout that led to his gruesome leg snap earlier this year.

Anticipation was high as 'The Notorious' locked horns with Dustin Poirier for a third time, immediately after suffering his first knockout loss in the sport just months before. After a closely contested first round, an awkward landing after a strike attempt caused the 34-year-old to break his leg, abruptly cutting the bout short.

In an eye-opening tweet, Conor McGregor insisted that injuries obtained during his rematch against Nate Diaz are still a significant struggle for him over six years later, saying:

"Clean. The beginning of my own shin damage began this fight also. Nate clean checked my kick in the very first round. I hit his knee full on. Forever since and to this day I carry it. Right to the full break and even now. It comes with the territory when you a proper bada**."

Nate Diaz has struggled to avoid leg kicks throughout his career in the UFC. This forced the Irishman to implement a kick-heavy gameplan when the two met for the second time.

Despite rumors of a return, it may still be some time before Conor McGregor steps foot back into the octagon. Not only is he still recovering from the injury, but he recently announced his inclusion in the upcoming remake of the renowned 1989 action movie 'Road House'.

Will Conor McGregor ever compete in the UFC again?

Conor McGregor expectedly has so much money that may never have to fight again. The Dublin-native may have to feel the urge to compete if fans ever want to see him in the cage again.

If he does decide to retire from the sport, the former two-division world champion will go down as arguably the most influential athlete that has ever fought in the UFC. At the height of his game, he managed to bring millions of eyes to MMA and was likely a huge reason the promotion sold for $4 billion.

There are plenty of fighters waiting in the wings if McGregor does choose to return. The 155lber will hopefully want to fight the very best and insert himself back into the title picture.

