Conor McGregor picks his list of greatest MMA fighters in an incredible thread on Twitter

Conor McGregor has revealed his incredible thread of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

Throughout the years, the sport of Mixed Martial Arts has seen the rise of the finest fighters. However, when it comes to the conversation of who the "MMA GOAT" is, the likes of Georges St. Pierre, Jon Jones, and Anderson Silva have seen it all and done it all.

However, former UFC Double-Champion Conor McGregor has provided fight fans with something to think and debate about with his latest thread on Twitter, on another weekend without any UFC events or fights.

Earlier in the day, the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight kingpin took to Twitter and posted his very own rankings of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. As expected, McGregor did mention all three aforementioned fighters, with Anderson Silva leading the Irishman's ranking charts.

Conor McGregor reveals his list of greatest MMA fighters

The likes of Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, and Jon Jones have competed at the very highest level in the UFC and all three men are pretty much in the running when it comes to cementing their place as the greatest fighter to step foot into the world of MMA.

All three former UFC Champions, Jones, Silva, and GSP, have achieved a lot of notable accomplishments throughout their respective careers. And, according to one of UFC's biggest superstars today, Conor McGregor, Silva currently sits at the top as the best fighter to ever compete in the sport.

The former UFC Lightweight Champion did add to the fact that 'The Spider' is also in discussion for the best pound-for-pound fighter of all time, but McGregor has the rest of his career ahead of himself in order to surpass the former UFC Middleweight Champion in that department.

Following is Conor McGregor's thread where he explains why Anderson Silva is the greatest fighter of all time and why Jon Jones, GSP, and the Irishman himself are also in conversation.

GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Jones currently stands at #4 or is probably tied at #3, as per McGregor:

Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

McGregor further clarified on why he put Silva on the #1 spot:

Clarity on Silva’s earlier no.1 spot. Most stylistic finishes on resume. Front kicks to face. Up elbow (albeit outside UFC) Thai plum knees leading to broken facial bones. Long list of jaw dropping finishes. Myself/Anderson have the most exciting/important finishes in the sport! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

And McGregor says he is only "warming up".

One more on George/Jon decision that will clear why I originally gave George 3 and Jon 4 before a maybe tied 3. A lot of Jons opponents were Anderson’s 185lb opponents but the array of stoppages where not there, or nowhere near Anderson’s despite the weight advantage to do so. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

When could we expect Conor McGregor to return to the UFC?

Conor McGregor could possibly make his return to the UFC once Dana White inaugurates the UFC Fight Island. 'The Notorious One' made his triumphant return to the Octagon earlier in the year, when he finished-off Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone within 40 seconds of their main event clash at UFC 246.

The former UFC Lightweight Champion has been teasing a potential fight against newly crowned interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' was called out by the former following his recent UFC 249 win over Tony Ferguson. However, it is likely that the marquee fight that the UFC will move forward with is a clash between Gaethje and reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As for McGregor, 'The Notorious One' could end up facing someone from the Top 10 in the UFC Lightweight Division, or maybe we finally get that trilogy fight between McGregor and Nate Diaz. A fight between the Irishman and 'BMF' Jorge Masvidal is also a possibility at welterweight.