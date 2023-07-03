Conor McGregor reveals likely release date for Road House remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor has teased fans on Twitter by revealing the likely release date for Road House, in which he makes his Hollywood acting debut.

Road House is the remake of Patrick Swayze's 1989 film of the same name, and features McGregor starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who will play the movie's antagonist.

UFC fans were also treated to a glimpse of the movie earlier this year when both 'The Notorious' and Gyllenhaal appeared at the end of the ceremonial weigh-ins to shoot scenes for the movie. An action scene was also shot during the UFC 285 pay-per-view, which featured Gyllenhaal fighting an opponent briefly in the octagon.

Now, the Irishman has given fans a heads up on the film's release date after posting a video on Twitter.

In the video, Conor McGregor is meeting fans outside of a restaurant and signing their Proper No. Twelve Irish Whikey bottles before a fan asks him when the movie is coming out.

He responded:

"September or maybe the end of this year, late 2023 or early 2024. I'm buzzing for it. There's a lot of rave reviews we're getting so we're excited about it. Very happy with it...That's love, that's love."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach says Conor McGregor is the reason he hasn't returned to the octagon

Khabib Nurmagomedov called time on his career back in 2020 after beating Justin Gaethje to defend his title. 'The Eagle' walked away from the octagon with a 29-0 record, with wins over stars like Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

According to Nurmagomedov's coach, however, fans were close to seeing him return in 2021.

In an interview with Grosvenor Sport, coach Javier Mendez revealed the Russian fighter remained being drug tested for almost a year after his retirement. According to Mendez, Nurmagomedov was waiting to see if Conor McGregor defeated Dustin Poirier in 2021:

"He was roughly tested for about eight months before he had enough. The UFC were trying to get him to come back and he came close. You saw it when we were in Abu Dhabi. He said, 'If someone shows me something spectacular then maybe I'll come back.'" [H/t The Sun)

He added:

"It was Conor vs. Poirier that night, but it did not get Khabib excited. He said if something excited him on that card then maybe he'd consider it. But it never happened. The UFC was pushing him, but nothing excited him, so it was [a] no go."

UFC 254: Khabib v Gaethje

