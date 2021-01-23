Conor McGregor reveals he no-showed an acting role on hit series Vikings

Conor McGregor has revealed that he was very close to making an appearance on the popular historical drama television series, Vikings. However, McGregor said that he had to pull out at the last moment and that upset the makers of the series.

In a recent interview with Extra TV, Conor McGregor discussed the possibility of acting in movies after retiring from MMA. The Irishman said that he recently got offered the role of a villain in a movie and claims that it's an interesting role. However, he didn't reveal whether he has accepted the offer or not. McGregor said that he keeps getting such offers from time to time.

"There are many offers. There is an offer right now, a nice offer to play a villain and it's a good one. I get these offers all the time, to be honest with you. Let's see what happens."

The former UFC 'champ champ' revealed that he was about to appear on the popular historical drama television series, Vikings but it didn't work out as he had to pull out at the last moment. McGregor said that the makers were upset with him for pulling out at the last moment and he even apologized to them.

Conor McGregor claims he will conquer the show business if he enters it

However, Conor McGregor said that if and when he does enter the show business, he will dominate it. He said that he has plenty of experience in front of the camera and won't be fazed by the prospect of acting in movies.

"I was supposed to be in the Vikings and I pulled out last minute. They were very upset and I apologized over that. It's been the fight business for me and I can dominate show business. I have enough experience with the camera on my face. I would not be fazed by acting or any of that."

While the show business is surely something Conor McGregor has an eye on for the future, he must now completely switch into fighter-mode. McGregor is just one night's sleep away from his massive return against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The winner of the fight which takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi will go on to fight for the title next.