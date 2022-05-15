Conor McGregor reveals plan to launch packaged cocktail company

Conor McGregor has already conquered the whiskey business and now the Irishman has hinted at a potential foray into the packaged cocktail business. The former two-division UFC champion shared some pictures of himself and partner Dee Devlin relaxing on his Lamborghini yacht while sipping on some cocktail drinks.

McGregor captioned the picture by talking about his intentions of formulating cocktail drinks from his Black Forge Inn pub into "neat, handy, and slick to use packaging."

The Irishman claimed that despite being involved in various other businesses at the moment, he could enter the packaged cocktail business down the line and serve what he claims are "the best cocktails in the world" off-premises.

"Cocktails are very interesting to me. For the boost that good cocktails give to the on premise industry it is surprising to me that it has yet to be formulated to off premise also. There is a real market for off premise cocktails, mixed to tasty perfection... I am in the early stages of formulating my world renowned @theblackforgeinn cocktails in neat, handy, and slick to use packaging, mixed to absolute identical perfection by our master mixologists and voila! You have the best cocktails in the world at the ready, whenever, and wherever you need. Efficient and delicious."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Conor McGregor's business acumen is only second to his fighting skills, or maybe the other way around

Apart from being a world-class fighter, McGregor is also known for his business acumen. Back in 2018, the 33-year-old launched Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey and then began promoting it tirelessly at press conferences, fights, and on social media and during other public appearances.

McGregor's venture into the whiskey business provided great dividends for him as the brand turned into a huge success. Back in 2021, the Dublin native sold a majority stake in Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits for a whopping $600 million.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano 12) Conor McGregor teamed up with world-class entrepreneurs to launch companies like August McGregor and Proper 12 Whiskey.



The result?



Despite only fighting once last year, McGregor made $180M.



Even crazier?



About $160M came from outside the octagon. 12) Conor McGregor teamed up with world-class entrepreneurs to launch companies like August McGregor and Proper 12 Whiskey.The result? Despite only fighting once last year, McGregor made $180M.Even crazier?About $160M came from outside the octagon. https://t.co/tj9ggsZQMw

Talking about the fight game, Conor McGregor is currently back in training and has almost recovered from the leg injury he suffered in 2021. The Irishman is expected to start sparring and subsequently make an octagon return later this year.

2021 wasn't a great year for McGregor inside the cage as he ended up suffering back-to-back defeats against Dustin Poirier and will be looking to get back in the win column next time around.

