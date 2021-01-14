Conor McGregor reveals who should portray him in his biopic 

Conor McGregor has someone in mind who should play his character in his biopic, and that is he himself.

Conor McGregor has led one of the most eventful lives, even for a combat sports athlete. His accolades and achievements as well as his feuds and rivalries, all are a part of the MMA legend and will continue to be so for as long as the sport lives. It can be expected that at one point down the line, a biopic movie on Conor McGregor will be made. The question is, which actor out there is talented and charismatic enough to pull it off.

Speaking to Josh Thompson and John McCarthy on their Weighing In podcast, Conor McGregor revealed that he would like to be cast as himself in the said movie, whenever that is produced. The reason he gives is that it would mean twice the amount of money for him - firstly for copyrights and royalty, and secondly for starring as an actor.

"I have been asked this a few times Josh, and I have said, 'The person I want to play myself, is myself.' You know because I'd be paid twice (laughs)."

Conor McGregor: I look forward to getting my story across

Conor McGregor also revealed that a biopic of that sort is in the talks and it will definitely be made sometime in the future. 'The Notorious' previously had a documentary made on him titled Conor McGregor: Notorious in 2017. Directed by Gavin Fitzgerald, the documentary received fairly positive reviews, with a 7.2 score on IMDb out of 10.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment and Universal Pictures have teamed up to bring you "The Notorious"

Coming soon, to a theatre near you! pic.twitter.com/98D0KVSYhy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 24, 2017

However, the documentary ends with his rematch with Nate Diaz, and a lot has happened in his life since then, such as becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion, fighting Floyd Mayweather, and the whole fiasco with Khabib Nurmagomedov, all of which makes his life a story worth telling.

"Obviously I had the movie out before. it documented my journey up until the Nate Diaz rematch. It finished at the Nate Diaz rematch. So much has happened since then - highs and lows. I won the second world title, I fought Floyd (Mayweather), I had the ups and downs with the Khabib fight, and you know, regarding the legal side of things as well as the bout. Then I came back with the 'Cowboy' fight. I also have my whiskey. I am still carrying on the journey right now. We're in the process of making something as we speak, so I look forward to get my story across the world and I'm going to see what the future brings.