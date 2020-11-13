Conor McGregor reveals how he has reset his life: 'I treat my body and my mind like a temple'

Conor McGregor is set to be back in the UFC octagon on January 23rd, as he takes on Dustin Poirier in a rematch of a featherweight fight from 2014. The Irishman won the first fight via TKO in the first round but will be facing a bigger challenge this time with a more experienced and skilled American.

Speaking about the last year (2020), Conor has explained his change of mindset which has helped him in his life. In an interview with Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov, the 32-year-old said:

If you simplify your life, what time you go to bed, what time you wake up at, if you can control what you can put into your mouth, be it food or drink, everything else falls into place. If you listen to yourself in this manner, it strengthens your power to conquer everything else.

That's where I have succeeded, it's also where I have fallen short. This is coming from an experienced talk. It's an everyday thing, I have to look at my rest, look at my nutrition, treat my body and mind like a temple and then everything else falls into place.

Conor McGregor details how he's changed his habits to improve his life

Conor McGregor, in the past, has been guilty of not doing his best to prepare for fights. The Irishman admitted that he was drinking during the fight week ahead of the title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor poses on the scale

However, the former two-division champion, now a father to two, appears to have changed around his life. McGregor wanted to fight three times this year but hasn't been able to do so due to the pandemic and tough negotiations with the UFC.

However, with a Poirier rematch in the horizon, Conor McGregor seems to be as motivated as he was when he became a champion for the first time. Dana White revealed in a recent interview that the fight is booked and will take place on Fight Island:

Jan. 23 on Fight Island, if everything goes according to plans. There are a ton of if's right now. I have to see where the world is at in the next couple of months.