Conor McGregor reveals who'll be in his corner at UFC 264

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, UFC star Conor McGregor revealed who will be in his corner for his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

"John [Kavanagh] and [Owen] Roddy and my two fast coaches...It's been solely mixed martial-arts this camp. There's been no distractions." Conor McGregor said.

'The Notorious' McGregor also stated that his boxing coach Phil Sutcliffe will not be cornering him for his upcoming fight at UFC 264.

The Irishman went on to reveal what he thinks went wrong in his last camp for his fight against 'The Diamond' at UFC 257.

"The last camp was 75 percent boxing, even 80 percent preparation for Manny Pacquiao. You know what I mean? I had a whole team of people that were specifically for Manny as far as body shape and type."

McGregor added that he believes Poirier is scared coming into the third fight with the Irishman.

"He's crapping his bags, Ariel. He shot in 20 seconds in the first round. He almost shot as fast as the Dagestani, who shot 15 seconds into the first round. So, they fight me afraid... They back away, they shell up, they dive for the legs, you know. I'm aware of it now. Awareness is what it's about and that's it." Conor McGregor said.

Conor McGregor will fight Poirier for the third time on July 10 at UFC 264. The winner of the fight will likely be next in line for a title shot against current 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor reveals why he didn't sit on the stool during his second fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor has revealed why he didn't rest on the stool in-between rounds in his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

"It was nice to...you know, showcase my cardiovascular abilities is improving. Again though, there's none of that at this camp, none of that at this fight. There's nothing for free getting given here. There was a lot of freebies in the last. 155 pounds on the scale, that's going to be 156 pounds on this scale...I'm taking evertything now." Conor McGregor said.

The Irishman seems prepared and in great shape for his upcoming trilogy fight on July 10.

