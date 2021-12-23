Conor McGregor revisits childhood pictures with neighbor who celebrated 90th birthday at The Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor recently paid tribute to his former neighbor May Gleeson as he celebrated her 90th birthday at The Black Forge Inn. He also revisited some of his childhood pictures that Gleeson had on her phone.

The Irishman took to his Instagram on Thursday to share some snaps of himself with Gleeson and her family. He explained that they had a wonderful time going through his childhood photographs together:

“Happy 90th birthday May Gleeson. This lovely lady and her family are from my childhood road, Clonmacnoise road, Crumlin, Dublin 12. May is showing me pictures of when I was a child here. Incredible! Thank you May and the Gleeson family!"

McGregor did not treat his fans to the actual pictures his former neighbor had on her phone. However, he explained why he has a full-time photographer and videographer around his family these days:

“We lost all our family childhood photos many years ago so there is not many of me or my family available anymore and that saddens me deeply, so to see some is always a real treat for me. I attribute this as to why I have had a full time photographer and videographer around my family and my own life the last so many years."

You can check out the post along with the full message below:

Conor McGregor targets Charles Oliveira title fight in UFC return

Conor McGregor may not have accomplished much inside the cage in his recent UFC appearances, but he's determined to fight for the lightweight strap as soon as he returns.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

'The Notorious' is expected to be back in full sparring by April after injuring his leg in the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. While UFC president Dana White accepts Justin Gaethje as the next contender for Oliveira, he has not completely shut down the possibility of the Irish megastar jumping the line.

Also Read Article Continues below

Charles Oliveira also seems excited about the prospect of facing Conor McGregor in his next fight and appears to care little for the lineup of contenders. Oliveira told Sherdog that he is ready to fight McGregor in May and is also open to a fight in the welterweight or middleweight division, with or without his title on the line.

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by Aziel Karthak