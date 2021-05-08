Conor McGregor's back tattoo: What does it signify?

Apart from the dynamic striking and flamboyant presence, what defines Conor McGregor's physical appearance inside the UFC octagon are the various tattoos that cover his body. The Notorious one has several tattoos on his arms, chest, back, and leg that are amazing works of body art. While some appear menacing, others are something that many would want to get inked on their own bodies.

One such tattoo is a crucifix on the neck that transcends into a vertical thorny helix that runs along Conor McGregor's back. The crucifix holds importance in the Christian faith and signifies the event of Jesus Christ's crucifixion. The vertical thorny helix is associated with the crown of thorns and represents the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ. Although the tattoo suggests that The Notorious One is a follower of the Christian faith, McGregor denies any political or religious affiliations.

In a 2015 tweet, McGregor expressed a critical opinion about politics and religion. Conor McGregor Tweeted:

"F*ck politics and f*ck religion. I just want to swing a few lefts and a few rights for a couple of hundred mill in peace."

Conor McGregor made more than a couple of hundred million by selling his whiskey brand

Conor McGregor is one of the very few MMA fighters who have utilized their popularity and brand value to achieve success in areas outside of combat sports. Launched in September 2018, the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey marked Conor McGregor's first major business venture. The whisky brand went on to become a direct competitor to Jameson in the Irish Whisky market. Reportedly, Proper No. Twelve generated over $1 billion in Whiskey sales in its first year.

However, Conor McGregor, along with co-founders Audi Attar and Ken Austin, sold the majority stake in Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits in a $600 million deal in April 2021. Proximo Spirits previously owned a 49% stake in the business. The $600 million deal will include $250 million in profits earned during the first two years of the business. All three co-founders have retained an active role in the business and are expected to work on brand building.

Conor Mcgregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in the trilogy fight at UFC 264 pay-per-view event on July 10, 2021. While speaking to Shanken News Daily, Proximo Spirits CEO Mike Keyes stated that Proper No.12 will be showcased at the event and the partners are planning 'a big splash' around that time, hinting at a major announcement involving the whiskey brand.