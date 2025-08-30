Conor McGregor’s blockbuster Floyd Mayweather bout earns glowing praise from UFC greats: "He did not look lost for a moment"

Conor McGregor has only participated in one professional boxing match, which was against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Although this bout took place several years ago, UFC legends Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen recently reminisced about the iconic clash.

Ad

At the time, 'The Notorious' was at the peak of his MMA career when he decided to challenge Mayweather in the latter's area of expertise. The 12-round bout took place at T-Mobile Arena, where McGregor was defeated by TKO in Round 10.

During a discussion on the Good Guy / Bad Guy show, Cormier recalled McGregor’s fight against Mayweather and noted its impact on many individuals, including UFC CEO Dana White. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Eight years ago, Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather... I've seen Dana White smile... I don't know that I ever saw him smile more than when he was on that press tour with Conor McGregor, because I bet he was looking at this guy like, 'I cannot believe this is the same kid that we took off of a plumbing business in Ireland to where he is today.' Because he did not look lost for a moment next to Floyd Mayweather."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sonnen added:

"It was awesome... And by the way, Conor McGregor, who had never done this before, went 30 minutes with the greatest of all time. That was a very impressive thing to see him do."

Check out Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen's comments below (1:49):

Ad

When Conor McGregor called out Floyd Mayweather for rematch

Following his fight with Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor's UFC record took a downward turn, as he is now 1-3 in his last four MMA bouts. Additionally, he has invested his time in various business ventures, including being a co-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC).

During an interview at BKFC Spain last year, McGregor issued a callout to Mayweather for a rematch. Suggesting that it take place under bare-knuckle rules, the Irishman said:

"Floyd [Mayweather] is a little pussycat. You're doing bad conversations, trying to get a boxing match at 155. Fight me [at] my weight. I'm the A-side... bare knuckle. McGregor [vs.] Mayweather 170 pounds. Let's go, baby, take off the gloves and fight b**ch. It's happening, it's happening. We're trapping him in the corner. We have you trapped in the corner."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.