"That is barbaric" - Conor McGregor's blood-fueled fight against Nate Diaz criticized by group of unimpressed mothers

MMA fans have been treated to the reaction of multiple mothers who were tasked with watching one of MMA's most famous rivalries, Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz.

The YouTube channel FightFront uploaded a video with one of their MMA React segments. This time, a group of strongly opiniated mothers were asked to watch the rivalry and fights between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. The pair fought twice in 2016 and are 1-1.

One of the mothers was shocked that there was blood on the canvas:

"Oh dear he's got him by the neck. Is that blood on the floor? Oh my god that is barbaric."

Another admitted not being a fan of 'Notorious' due to his cocky attitude:

"I have to say I'm not Conor McGregor's biggest fan because I find him exceptionally arrogant. To be a good fighter, you need to be good at what you do. Arrogance will get you knocked out and battered about. People will forget clowns, they will remember the sportsman."

Watch the full video here:

Michael Chandler admitted it would be foolish to put all his hope into a Conor McGregor fight due to mixed rumors about his return

Michael Chandler's UFC 274 performance will not only be remembered for his vicious KO over Tony Ferguson, but also his electrifying octagon promo afterwards.

'Iron' took the mic and demanded a fight with the Irishman, even offering to go up to 170lbs to make the fight happen.

McGregor was initially interested in the bout. In a now deleted tweet, the Dublin-born fighter praised Chandler for his performance and admitted it was a fight he could see happening in the future.

Fast forward to now, however, and there are conflicting rumors about when or if McGregor will return to the octagon. Dana White revealed he expected the 34-year-old to return by 2023 but rumors have surfaced about a potential boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather being on the cards.

Due to the uncertainty of the bout, Chandler has revealed that he's not putting his sole focus into making the fight happen:

"If there was a guaranteed, 'Hey, this fight is definitely happening,' I would have no problem waiting a couple of extra months... But this is the sport of mixed martial arts...There's rumors out there of him fighting Floyd Mayweather, there's rumors of him never coming back, there's rumors of him coming back by the end of the year. We don't know when Conor's coming back. So with that amount of uncertainty, it would be really, I think, foolish to hitch your wagon to that fight itself."

Catch Michael Chandler's full interview here:

