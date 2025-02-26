Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh dismisses gender-based violence debate, calls for tougher sentences: "Enforce the laws we already have"

John Kavanagh recently made a compelling argument regarding the gender-based violence debate in a post on X. Kavanagh, who is the head coach of the Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Dublin, Ireland, has been instrumental in shaping Conor McGregor's career.

Ad

Recently, Ruth Coppinger, a Teachta Dála (member of the lower house of the Irish Parliament) from West Dublin, shared a picture of an empty assembly hall on her X account, claiming that only one person attended the gender-based violence debate.

In response, Kavanagh expressed his views on the debate in a detailed reply to Coppinger’s post, reaffirming his strong stance on the issue. He wrote:

"Let me save you the time. Violence against a man or a woman by a man or a woman is bad. Enforce the laws we already have. Give tough sentences. Who's on the other side of this "Debate". Debate over."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He further explained:

"I'm sometimes jealous thinking of you guys sitting around in comfy chairs with guaranteed money spending hours debating banal topics like this while us idiots in the private sector panicking every day trying to produce something of value to make money to survive. Then again, I couldn't handle the boredom."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Conor McGregor also shared his thoughts on a socio-political issue in a recent post

Recently, Gript Media reported that the former office of the USIT travel company could be converted into an International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) Centre. IPAS Centres are operated by the Irish Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth, and they provide shelter and various services to asylum seekers from other countries.

Ad

There has been growing resistance from the native Irish population regarding the increasing number of IPAS Centres and the strain they place on the country's resources due to the influx of asylum seekers.

Conor McGregor, who has criticized the Irish government framework in recent years, responded to Gript Media's post on X, writing:

"There is zero future in this system for Ireland. Greed is poison."

Expand Tweet

McGregor found himself in the center of the controversy after the Dublin riots that shook Ireland in 2023. He had raised a strong objection to the government's immigration policy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.