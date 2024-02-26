Conor McGregor's coach reacts to Brian Ortega practicing the same arm-triangle he choked Yair Rodriguez with minutes before walking out at UFC Mexico

Footage of Brian Ortega practicing the same arm triangle he used to choke out Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico City minutes before the actual bout has impressed Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh.

Following the fight, 'T-City's' jiu-jitsu coach, Rener Gracie, took to X to post footage of his pupil on the mats minutes before his walkout at the Mexico City Arena.

In the video, the former featherweight title challenger can be seen effortlessly transitioning from his sparring partner's back to a full mount before cinching up a perfect arm-triangle choke. He would then use the same technique against Rodriguez minutes later.

Watch Brian Ortega drilling the arm triangle below:

An impressed Kavanagh gave a one-word reaction to the clip writing:

"Training!"

Ortega's original meeting with 'El Pantera' at UFC on ABC 3 in 2022 came to an anticlimactic end as 'T-City' suffered a shoulder injury in the opening round, granting his opponent a TKO win by default.

Hunting for redemption the second time around, at UFC Mexico City, Ortega soldiered through early adversity and made a triumphant comeback in the third round, using the same technique he trained minutes before on the mats to pull off his first submission finish since 2017.

Given that the featherweight title changed hands earlier this month at UFC 298, Ortega's win has major implications for the division. It might just position him as the next title challenger.

Ortega is 16-3 with one No-Contest in his MMA career and is one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in MMA. He holds eight submission wins on her resume.

Brian Ortega talks about what is next for him

While Brian Ortega is more than ready to face reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria in his next bout, he seems more eager to rematch former champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Speaking to the media at the post-fight presser after UFC Mexico City, 'T-City' said:

"You know, there's some questions out there. But obviously, you know, 'Volk' was a great champ. For people to kick him down right now, I find it kind of disrespectful for everything that he's done. Some things have to play themselves out. And we'll see, you know. But if he decides that he does not want to fight and chill, I'm more than happy to go to Spain [to fight Topuria]."

Catch Brian Ortega's comments below:

However, following his loss at UFC 298, 'The Great' had called for an immediate rematch against 'El Matador' in Spain.