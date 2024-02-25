UFC Mexico: Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega: Full video highlights

UFC featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega locked horns in the co-main event of the UFC Mexico event. The event was held on Feb. 24 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

The bout was be a rematch as the two athletes first shared the octagon in July 2022. The fight ended on an unfortunate note as 'T-City' suffered a shoulder injury in the opening round of the fight and Rodriguez was declared the winner via TKO.

Ortega had been out of action since that fight. 'El Pantera', on the other hand, went on to have two more fights after his fight against Ortega. Rodriguez defeated Josh Emmett via second-round submission at UFC 284 to become the UFC interim featherweight champion.

This led to him taking on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290 for an undisputed clash. The 41-year-old came up short that night and lost the encounter via third-round knockout.

'T-City' was jumping up and down while his name was being announced and accidentally rolled his ankle.

The fight started on an exciting note as 'El Pantera' landed several heavy blows that appeared to hurt Ortega.

Ortega bounced back in the second round and took the fight to the ground.

'T-City' scored a takedown in the third round and proceeded to submit Rodriguez with an arm-triangle choke. The UFC Mexico event marked the 33-year-old's first UFC victory since October 2020.

