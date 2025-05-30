Conor McGregor’s coach reacts to Raul Rosas Jr. beating professional boxer without throwing a punch in MMA vs. Boxing matchup

Conor McGregor famously took on arguably the greatest boxer of all-time, Floyd Mayweather, in the squared circle in 2017. He was defeated via TKO in the latter rounds, but put up a performance worth being proud of. Recently, surging UFC bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr. was captured facing undefeated professional boxer Emiliano Vargas in the gym in an MMA vs. Boxing matchup.

Ad

Rosas Jr. secured victory without throwing a single punch, as the 20-year-old submitted his opponent inside one minute. Now, longtime coach of McGregor, John Kavanagh, has shared his thoughts on the footage featuring 'El Nino Problema'.

Kavanagh's reaction saw him poke fun at people who believed that it would be easy trying to stop someone from taking them down, as he wrote on X:

""I'd just hit someone who tried to take me down." Nah, you probably wouldn't."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Conor McGregor's coach react to Raul Rosas Jr.'s video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

McGregor has worked with John Kavanagh for essentially his entire professional career, in which the pair soarded to the highest of heights in the combat sports world.

'The Notorious' has not competed since 2021, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. However, Kavanagh is still an active coach that has several fighters competing in the UFC, including Johnny Walker.

When Conor McGregor's striking coach grappled a bodybuilder

Conor McGregor worked with a small but consistent team during his rise to the top of the MMA world. His head coach, the founder of SBG Ireland, John Kavanagh, was joined by several coaches including Owen Roddy, who was placed in charge of McGregor's striking.

Ad

But as a former MMA fighter himself, Roddy is more than versed in the other aspects of mixed martial arts, including Brazilian jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Roddy put his well-rounded skillset on display several years ago during what appeared to be a seminar.

He grappled against a bodybuilder who far outweighed McGregor's striking coach, but Roddy effortlessly submitted his helpless opponent. Footage of the event was uploaded to X by @IliesMkt, who wrote:

Ad

"The day Owen Roddy, Conor McGregor's coach, brilliantly submitted a bodybuilder much heavier than him. His technique is MAGNIFICENT." [via translation]

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.