Conor McGregor's long-term coach reveals how 'The Notorious' secured plumbing job.

The rags-to-riches story of Conor McGregor may be the most well documented in the history of MMA. He famously went from living on government benefits in Ireland, to earning millions upon millions of dollars every fight.

In episode #81 of the Talking Bollox Podcast, John Kavanagh spoke on how McGregor was able to begin a plumbing apprenticeship through Crumlin Boxing Gym. McGregor's head coach joked that 'The Notorious' was only able to stay in the program for about a week. But there seemed to be a deeper and more meaningful undertone evident in his jest.

Kavanagh highlighted the importance of the role that the network of gyms and members within them have in reshaping the lives of troubled young men.

"Through that network they start to become... I mean, Conor's story was getting a plumbing apprenticeship out of Crumlin Boxing Gym. It only lasted about a week, but... but the point being, it's that kind of network and being around a certain level of mentorship that goes on in there."

Listen to the full podcast below:

It's been a remarkable journey for the man who revolutionized the sport of MMA. Imagine if he had stuck with the plumbing apprenticeship, how different things would be today.

Conor McGregor offered a reported $160 million for Floyd Mayweather rematch.

In recent news, Conor McGregor has reportedly been offered up to $160 million dollars to fight Floyd Mayweather for a second time. Five years down the line from their first meeting, the two fighters seem eager to lock horns again.

McGregor's Instagram has been filled with footage of him training specifically in boxing. Is there anything to read into this? Or is McGregor purely refining the science that saw him first engage in combat?

Check out McGregor's post below:

Much has changed since their last outing, with Mayweather having boxed Logan Paul and McGregor snapping his leg, to name but a few incidents. The former double champion may encounter a paradox of choice, with Charles Oliveira also calling him out. Will Conor McGregor look to even the score with Mayweather, or take on a new challenge in Oliveira?

Given the fact that we are talking about 'The Notorious', anything could be possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far