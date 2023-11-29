Conor McGregor's coach's response to child abuse case alleges startling double standards in Irish justice system

Conor McGregor has been very vocal about the Irish government and justice system in recent weeks.

His long-time coach John Kavanagh recently voiced a similar concern in regards to a light sentence received by a man convicted of charges relating to possession of videos of child abuse.

Courts News Ireland shared a tweet regarding the charges:

"Eoin Prizeman (35), who uploaded a video of a man raping a young boy to his own Facebook page and was caught with 276 videos of child abuse has been given a fully suspended sentence. https://courtsnewsireland.ie"

The Straight Blast Gym Ireland founder quote tweeted the post:

"Fully suspended. Yet post an opinion that someone perceives as hate and go to prison. 🤡 🌎"

Kavanagh's comments are likely in response to the reported investigation into McGregor.

Following an attack in which three children and one woman were stabbed by a naturalized citizen, 'The Notorious' has been openly critical of the Irish government and their policies. He's now reportedly being investigated by the Irish police for inciting hate with his social media posts regarding the Dublin riots.

Michael Bisping believes that Conor McGregor is being targeted due to his large platform

Amidst news that Conor McGregor is being investigated by the Irish police due to his posts on social media, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently claimed that the investigation is the result of his large platform.

On his podcast, Believe You Me, the former middleweight champion and current mixed martial arts analyst said:

"Why is he being prosecuted or investigated? Because he's got a large following and that's essentially what I think this is because other people that are responding in the tweets that share the same sentiment, surely, they are guilty of the same alleged crime or offense than what McGregor is, but they're not being investigated by the police.

"Ultimately, what I'm saying is because he's got a large platform and he's influential, they have a problem with this."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on the investigation into Conor McGregor below (starting at the 51:10 mark):

Bisping added that none of McGregor's comments were hate speech. Furthermore, he noted that the attack on innocent people and not the comments from the former UFC double champ led to the riots in Dublin.