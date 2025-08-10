Conor McGregor's coach shares hilarious reaction to Dricus du Plessis submitting an entire Gracie Barra team

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, recently shared his reaction to a viral clip featuring Dricus du Plessis submitting the entire Gracie Barra team during a tournament.

In the 2021 Submission Kings Quintet, 'Stillknocks' represented his gym, Team CIT MMA, against the Johannesburg branch of Gracie Barra Academy. He showcased remarkable grappling skills by single-handedly dominating the five-member Gracie Barra team to secure victory.

As the video of the UFC middleweight champion's past achievement goes viral again, Coach Kavanagh offered a humorous reaction on X, writing:

"Narrator, "he wasn't out of shape."

Check out John Kavanagh's reaction below:

Coach JK @John_Kavanagh @JiujitsuOtter Narrator "he wasn't out of shape"

When Dricus du Plessis showered praises on Conor McGregor's contribution to MMA

Conor McGregor was arguably one of the standout fighters in the MMA world during his active years. He was also the first UFC double champion, holding two titles simultaneously.

A year ago, during an appearance on The Sias du Plessis Show, Dricus du Plessis reflected on McGregor's impact on the popularity of MMA today, saying:

"He's such a legend in this sport, in this, what he's done for this sport. He transformed it into such a mainstream sport. Anybody that dislikes Conor, obviously, I can understand disliking the persona. But knowing, I don't know him personally. But meeting him, different person. And even if you don't like him, you can't ever discredit what he's done for this sport."

He added:

"Because every single fighter needs to thank him, in my opinion, for the raise in pay, the raise in awareness of their sport. 'Cause I think Conor McGregor might be one of the most famous people on Earth... in such a short period of time in a sport that's not that mainstream, is spectacular."

Since his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, 'The Notorious' has not stepped inside the octagon. Although he was scheduled to make a comeback against Michael Chandler last year, McGregor was forced to withdraw due to a toe injury.

