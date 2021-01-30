Conor McGregor's donation: How much is he giving the Good Fight Foundation and what will it be used for?

Conor McGregor is making a hefty $500,000 donation to Dustin Poirier's charity named 'The Good Fight Foundation'.

The donation will help underprivileged communities in Poirier's hometown of Louisiana get rid of a variety of problems ranging from food insecurity to health care and environmental disaster relief. It will also help forward Poirier's dream of building a gym to help underprivileged youth train combat sports.

Conor McGregor is often subjected to major scrutiny for his notorious behavior outside the octagon. However, amid all those controversies, what often gets overlooked is that the Irishman never misses out on the opportunity to give something back to society.

Ahead of their recently concluded rematch at UFC 257, Conor McGregor had promised to donate $500,000 to Dustin Poirier's charity. Out of respect for Poirier and his wife Jolie, who are trying to help underprivileged people through the foundation, McGregor said he'd love to help the cause.

Conor McGregor has kept his word, even in defeat

Even though the Irishman got knocked out at the hands of Poirier in the main event of UFC 257, the respect and mutual admiration between the fighters remains the same. In a recent conversation with MMA Junkie, Alan Geraghty, the CEO of McGregor Sports & Entertainment, revealed that the Irishman is indeed making a $500,000 donation to Poirier's charity as he had promised.

Reps from Dustin Poirier’s charity and Conor McGregor’s team both confirmed to me today that a $500,000 USD donation is in the process of being transferred from McGregor to Poirier’s @TheGoodFightFDN.



Promises made. Promises kept. Wholesome. #UFC257 https://t.co/YeCwJr46gw — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 23, 2021

At a press conference ahead of the fight, Dustin Poirier confirmed that McGregor's team have reached out to him regarding the donation and thanked the Irishman for supporting his charity.

“I don’t want to make it seem like we’re up here giving each other back massages but Conor, I just want to clear the air: Conor’s team, McGregor Sport & Entertainment, did reach out to my foundation and they are starting the process toward that donation. So Conor, man-to-man, you’re going to help a lot of people with that.”

This is not the first time McGregor has donated to charity though. Through his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whisky, Conor McGregor has donated a total sum of $1.2 million to help the families of first responders who lost their lives on duty.