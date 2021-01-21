Watch: Conor McGregor's emotional reaction to journalist reading him back his own quote from 2013

In today's official press conference for the upcoming UFC 257 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor had an emotional moment when a journalist read him back a quote of his from 2013.

As a young man who had just joined the UFC back in 2013, Conor McGregor's passion for the fight game knew no bounds. McGregor was so engrossed in trying to reach the pinnacle of the sport, he believed it made him a little bit insane towards his craft. At today's official press conference for UFC 257, a journalist read to him one of his own quotes from 2013.

In the quote, McGregor compared himself to Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh and stated that in truly giving his life to the sport, he has lost a bit of sanity. He also stated that he wants to ensure that his family is well settled through his efforts.

Given below is McGregor's truly inspirational quote from 2013.

"I've lost my mind on this game like Vincent Van Gogh dedicated his life to his art and he lost his mind in the process. That's happened to me but f**k it. When that gold belt is wrapped around my waist and my mother has a big mansion, my girlfriend has a big car and my kids' kids get everything they ever wanted. Then it will pay. Then I will be happy I lost my mind."

You can see McGregor's emotional reaction and hear his voice cracking after he heard the quote.

Conor McGregor talks about his incredibe journey

Listening to his own quote from 2013 recited by the journalist, Conor McGregor was overcome by emotion for a moment and how couldn't he be? His journey from working as a plumber in Dublin to becoming the biggest name in the world of combat sports is surreal indeed.

The Notorious One was asked to state what he feels about the quote today. In response, he said that it has been a wonderful journey for him and he wouldn't change anything about how his life has shaped up over the years.

"It's been some ride and I've got it done and I'm up here, mad as a brush. Ive been through it all my friend and I appreciate that and it's been a wild ride for me. It's not been easy.at times but, what a life. Tell you what, I wouldn't want it to be any other way."

Watch Conor McGregor return to action against Dustin Poirier in a lightweight clash in the main event of UFC 257 this weekend at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.