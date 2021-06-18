Conor McGregor's fighting style: Which approach should he take against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264?

Conor McGregor should take his usual boxing approach in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10.

Conor McGregor is heading into his first-ever UFC trilogy with one goal in mind, and that is to avenge his UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier and end the rivalry once and for all. With the score being tied at 1-1, 'The Notorious' is expected to make major changes to his game as he aims to shut his doubters up for good once again and put 'The Diamond' away for the second time.

McGregor has quite a unique style of fighting. Often known for his crisp boxing skills, the Irishman also likes to throw in his Taekwondo skills, along with his Karate, as he often mixes up with the incredible variation of kicks he has in his arsenal.

What approach should Conor McGregor take in his third and final fight against Dustin Poirier?

Conor McGregor is known for his incredible boxing. While there is an argument about Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier being the best boxers in the UFC, at the end of the day, it's McGregor who went 10 rounds against Floyd Mayweather on his boxing debut.

Heading into UFC 264, McGregor is expected to take a boxing approach to put Poirier away. During their rematch at UFC 257, the Irishman might've been finished by 'The Diamond' in the second round, but inside the opening few minutes of the bout, McGregor showcased his beautiful boxing skills, catching Poirier with some sensational combinations.

To Poirier's credit, the Louisianan refused to crumble under McGregor's relentless pressure, with his granite chin fully on display. At UFC 264, a sharper version of McGregor could very well be expected.

Double skills work. I also didn’t take rest days unless I absolutely had to. Not one. Not even a Sunday.

I will take this approach again for my comeback fight.

I didn’t become ufc champ champ with this method but I did become ufc 145 champion. Also the cage warrior champ champ. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2021

Heading into his rematch against Poirier, Conor McGregor had only experienced 40 seconds of octagon action in the year prior. In early 2020, the Irishman quickly defeated Donald Cerrone to secure his first win in two years. He'd lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in-between.

At UFC 264, it's expected that Conor McGregor will have disposed of whatever potential ring rust he had heading into UFC 257. In his post-fight octagon interview after the loss, the former UFC lightweight champion claimed he needed more activity to maintain the best version of himself inside the octagon.

With that being said, the former UFC double-champion is expected to show up with all guns blazing and make full use of his rich striking skills. But we can't forget how devastating Conor McGregor's leg kicks are. Given that it was Poirier's calf kick that pretty much did all the damage in the second fight, not only will McGregor aim to check the calf kicks in the third fight but he could also implement his own brutal leg kicks against 'The Diamond'.

When will Conor McGregor face Dustin Poirier in the trilogy fight at UFC 264?

Conor McGregor's UFC return is scheduled for July 10 at the UFC 264 pay-per-view. 'The Notorious' will be heading into one of the most important fights of his career as he aims to bounce back from a huge loss.

McGregor proved his durability when he faced Nate Diaz in the rematch and won the second war against the 'West Coast Gangster' in brutal fashion. If history suggests anything, there's a high chance we'll witness another McGregor masterclass that'll have followed a massive loss.

Regardless, one thing is for sure: come July 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will put on another show for fans all around the world.

For all the latest news, updates and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Harvey Leonard