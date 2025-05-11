Conor McGregor's friend leads brutal pile-on after Belal Muhammad’s UFC 315 beatdown

Conor McGregor's close friend had harsh things to say about Belal Muhammad following his defeat at UFC 315. The individal chastised Muhammad for his perfomance, calling him a ''fraud''.
Muhammad returned to octagon and made his first welterweight title defense against top contender Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315. The pay-per-view event took place this past weekend at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.
Despite some success, Muhammad was outclassed by Della Maddalena in the boxing department and was unable to demonstrate his wrestling prowess, as the 28-year-old was impressive in his takedown defenses throughout the fight. After an explosive five-round contest, Della Maddalena was declared winner by unanimous decision, becoming the third Australian UFC champion after Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker.
Many in MMA world, including the person in question, Dillon Danis, had opinions on Muhammad's loss. Danis criticized the 36-year-old on X, writing:
''Belal forgot the name Muhammad just got exposed for the fraud he is he fu*king sucks got completely outclassed''
Muhammad was originally slated to face Shavkat Rakhmonov, after their UFC 310 title fight was cancelled due to the former champion's foot injury. Their UFC 315 matchup was again canceled due to Rakhmonov's knee injury.
As for Danis, his last MMA bout was an opening round submission win over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in 2019. 'El Jefe' then took on Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing matchup in 2023 and was disqualified for his illegal moves in the last round. He was set to box Paul's business partner KSI in the Misfits 21 main event on March 29, but the Brit influencer pulled out of the contest, after suffering from illness.
Danis was also expected to make his MMA return against UFC veteran Tony Ferguson at Global Fight League’s inaugural event this month in Los Angeles, however, the newly formed promotion canceled its events.