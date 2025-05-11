Conor McGregor's friend leads brutal pile-on after Belal Muhammad’s UFC 315 beatdown

Conor McGregor's close friend had harsh things to say about Belal Muhammad following his defeat at UFC 315. The individal chastised Muhammad for his perfomance, calling him a ''fraud''.

Ad

Muhammad returned to octagon and made his first welterweight title defense against top contender Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315. The pay-per-view event took place this past weekend at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Despite some success, Muhammad was outclassed by Della Maddalena in the boxing department and was unable to demonstrate his wrestling prowess, as the 28-year-old was impressive in his takedown defenses throughout the fight. After an explosive five-round contest, Della Maddalena was declared winner by unanimous decision, becoming the third Australian UFC champion after Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker.

Ad

Trending

Many in MMA world, including the person in question, Dillon Danis, had opinions on Muhammad's loss. Danis criticized the 36-year-old on X, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''Belal forgot the name Muhammad just got exposed for the fraud he is he fu*king sucks got completely outclassed''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muhammad was originally slated to face Shavkat Rakhmonov, after their UFC 310 title fight was cancelled due to the former champion's foot injury. Their UFC 315 matchup was again canceled due to Rakhmonov's knee injury.

As for Danis, his last MMA bout was an opening round submission win over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in 2019. 'El Jefe' then took on Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing matchup in 2023 and was disqualified for his illegal moves in the last round. He was set to box Paul's business partner KSI in the Misfits 21 main event on March 29, but the Brit influencer pulled out of the contest, after suffering from illness.

Danis was also expected to make his MMA return against UFC veteran Tony Ferguson at Global Fight League’s inaugural event this month in Los Angeles, however, the newly formed promotion canceled its events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.