Conor McGregor's iconic line chanted by fans during Jeremy Stephens' PFL debut - "I heard - Who the f*** is that guy"

Jeremy Stephens recently stated that fans were chanting Conor McGregor's famous line at him during his PFL debut against Clay Collard.

Stephens lost a decision in a back-and-forth fight against Collard. 'Lil Heathen' was chanted at 'Who the f*** is that guy' by the fans. Conor McGregor delivered the phrase towards the former UFC fighter when they had an exchange during the UFC 205 pre-fight press conference.

While speaking to the media after his PFL debut, here's what Stephens said:

"No one f*cking yells you s*ck. When I am walking out I heard, 'Who the F*ck's that guy?' That sh*t f*cking riles me up. But no one ever says dude, that was a shi**y fight. Everybody's giving me mad props, my team. What I felt in there what I was fully present. That was a really game opponent."

During the PFL season 4 opener's main event, Collard pulled off an upset victory against Stephens in a 'Fight of the Year' contender. The fight was thoroughly entertaining. However, 'Cassius' earned a unanimous decision. And for the second year in a row, he has spoiled a UFC star's PFL debut.

He did the same with former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis last year.

When Conor McGregor and Jeremy Stephens engaged in a verbal confrontation

Conor McGregor fought Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 205. 'Lil Heathen' was part of the same card as he took on Frankie Edgar in the featured prelims spot on the card.

During a pre-fight press conference at the event, McGregor was asked which fighter on stage would give him the hardest fight. Stephens claimed it would be him and said that he's the hardest-hitting featherweight in the world. He also added that he knocks his opponents out unconscious, while 'The Notorious' earns TKO finishes.

Watch the verbal exchange between Conor McGregor and Jeremy Stephens:

McGregor, who was the featherweight champion at that point in time, hilariously responded, ''Who the f*** is that guy?''. The line has since become famous among MMA fans.

Later, the Irish fighter explained that he obviously knew who Stephens was. It's hard to deny, however, that the timing of his words was impeccable.

