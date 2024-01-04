Conor McGregor’s latest post on X indicates the Irishman is extremely motivated for Michael Chandler clash

Conor McGregor appears completely dialed in for a potential showdown with Michael Chandler.

'The Notorious' has been on the sidelines since suffering a leg injury in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Despite McGregor's stint as the opposing coach against Chandler on season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' and his planned fight for late 2023, his absence from the USADA testing pool caused a delay in the potential bout.

However, the former UFC two-division champion announced on New Year's Eve that he will face 'Iron' at an event on June 29 during International Fight Week. He specified that the bout would be fought in the 185-pound weight class.

The UFC hasn't released any official statements about fights involving McGregor or Chandler. However, 'The Notorious' remains undeterred, actively gearing up for the potential bout.

His recent X update seemingly showcases immense motivation through training sessions and sparring rounds. He posted:

"Gym, home, gym, home, gym, home!"

McGregor has experienced relatively subdued success in his professional MMA career over the past seven years, securing just one victory during that period—a 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Chandler's transition from Bellator to the UFC has yielded varied outcomes. Boasting a 2-3 record inside the octagon, 'Iron' has notched wins against Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker, earning four post-fight bonuses in just five bouts for the promotion.

Conor McGregor emerges as favorite in anticipated showdown with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's reputation and past achievements appear to have significantly influenced the odds in his potential match against Michael Chandler.

Per DraftKings, McGregor opened up as a marginal favorite with odds set at -120, meaning a $100 bet on him would yield a $183.33 return if he wins.

On the other hand, with Chandler positioned as the underdog at +100, a $100 bet on him would result in a $100 profit, with a total payout of $200. The opening line indicates a 54.55 percent probability of McGregor securing victory in this bout.