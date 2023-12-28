Conor McGregor’s latest post on X reveals details of ringside conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo

UFC star Conor McGregor and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo were seated alongside each other at the recently concluded 'Day of Reckoning' boxing pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

The two seemingly shared an interesting conversation, which also featured Saudi Arabia's minister of entertainment Turki Alalshik. McGregor spoke across Ronaldo to Alalshik as the Al-Nassr man watched with a bemused expression.

In his latest post on X (formerly Twitter), McGregor potentially revealed the topic of discussion between the two popular athletes.

"[face with tears of joy emojis] $250,000,000 a fight [face with tears of joy emojis]," he wrote, sharing his picture with the Portuguese star.

Check out his post on X below:

Expand Tweet

In a clip of his conversation, Conor McGregor seemed to allude to a potential matchup against former boxing champ Manny Pacquiao. He called out the Filipino boxer to take him on in a potential big-money fight in Saudi Arabia, the hottest new destination for the sport.

"Tell Manny to grow a set of balls and fight me at a higher weight class. Why not? It’s his sport. If he wants me to come down to a smaller weight, I should be able to use more of my weapons. I should be able to kick. I should be able to grapple. Shouldn’t that be fair? Wouldn’t you say? Say it to him. Is he a man or a mouse? Is Manny a man or a mouse?"

Check out his comments in the clip below on X:

Expand Tweet

Chael Sonnen weighs in on 'alpha-style' interaction between Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen weighed in on the interaction between Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo. Sonnen marveled at the interesting dynamic between two athletes who were foremost in their respective sports and also commanded a global following.

Sonnen said in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel that 'CR7' was following along the conversation due to McGregor's aura and mixed martial arts background.

"[Conor McGregor] Begins leaning over possibly sport's very biggest star [Cristiano Ronaldo], which I like...I thought it was a very cool alpha-style move. Ronaldo was meeting him back...not acknowledging that Conor exists, however being fully aware that this man will kill me, so I better be on my best behaviour. The whole thing was just very interesting."

Check out Chael Sonnen's full video below (1:20):